German Government Warns Ex-Chancellor Merkel She Has to be Careful With Her Expenses
Merkel retired in 2021, after 16 years of service as the head of the German government, and was entitled to a pension of €15,000 per month and a small office... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International
German Government Warns Ex-Chancellor Merkel She Has to be Careful With Her Expenses
Merkel retired in 2021, after 16 years of service as the head of the German government, and was entitled to a pension of €15,000 per month and a small office. However, it seems that the recent economic hardships have made Berlin very cautious about her expenses.
According to the German press, Berlin warned ex-chancellor Angela Merkel that she should be prudent and exercise budgetary discipline when it comes to her expenses. Reports suggest that the federal government criticized Merkel's "lavish" office and now there are talks between the chancellery and office management related to "needs-based staffing."
Berlin also noted that Merkel's travel expenses would be covered only if she takes a trip on behalf of the country.
Back in 2019, the German authorities
decided to cut the size of offices for ex-chancellors, stipulating that they should include up to five people - one office manager, two assistants, a clerk and a driver. However, Merkel's office has nine employees, according to reports.