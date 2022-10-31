https://sputniknews.com/20221031/over-50-of-germans-believe-scholz-failing-as-chancellor---poll-1102883644.html

Over 50% of Germans Believe Scholz Failing as Chancellor - Poll

Over 50% of Germans Believe Scholz Failing as Chancellor - Poll

BERLIN (Sputnik) - More than half of German citizens believe that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not up to the job, a poll carried out by the German Institute for... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

According to the survey, which was conducted among 1,000 German citizens, 55% of Germans think that Scholz is not doing a good job as chancellor.Of these, 24% think that is Scholz failing completely, while 31 percent believe that the chancellor is failing rather in his current tasks, the poll showed, adding that 37% of respondents disagree with the claim formulated in the poll.The poll also found that, if it were possible to directly elect the head of government now, 27% would vote for Scholz, 15% would vote for the leader of the German conservative Christian Democratic Union, Friedrich Merz, while 49% would choose neither of the two candidates.

