Canada-Based Gangster Takes Responsibility For Plotting Murder Of Hindu Radical Leader Sudhir Suri

Sudhir Suri, a radical Hindu leader, was shot dead on Friday in broad daylight in Punjab’s Amritsar district. Suri was often seen making derogatory comments... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa Harike, took responsibility in a Facebook* post for plotting the killing of 58-year-old Sudhir Suri."The murder of Sudhir Suri in Amritsar was committed by my brothers," Landa said in his Facebook post. Suri was shot dead on Friday in Punjab’s Amritsar district while participating in a protest outside a Hindu temple. He was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found by the roadside, which he referred to as an act of sacrilege.31-year-old Sandeep Singh, a shopkeeper, shot him five times with a 32 bore licensed weapon; later, he was arrested by the police.The Facebook post from an account with Landa’s photo also threatened to kill those “who speak against any religion.” However, the police are verifying the post and so far, no case has been filed against Landa.Suri, who was the self-styled leader of the protector of Hindus in Punjab, had directly tussled with radical Sikh outfits, including the pro-Khalistani Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).*Facebook (and its parent company Meta) is banned in Russia over extremism.

