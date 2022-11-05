International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221105/canada-based-gangster-takes-responsibility-for-plotting-murder-of-hindu-radical-leader-sudhir-suri-1103810471.html
Canada-Based Gangster Takes Responsibility For Plotting Murder Of Hindu Radical Leader Sudhir Suri
Canada-Based Gangster Takes Responsibility For Plotting Murder Of Hindu Radical Leader Sudhir Suri
Sudhir Suri, a radical Hindu leader, was shot dead on Friday in broad daylight in Punjab’s Amritsar district. Suri was often seen making derogatory comments... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-05T12:39+0000
2022-11-05T12:51+0000
india
punjab
sikh
canada
gangster
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/05/1103815496_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6c48fb7cf3cfb02a6712beada360628c.jpg
Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa Harike, took responsibility in a Facebook* post for plotting the killing of 58-year-old Sudhir Suri."The murder of Sudhir Suri in Amritsar was committed by my brothers," Landa said in his Facebook post. Suri was shot dead on Friday in Punjab’s Amritsar district while participating in a protest outside a Hindu temple. He was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found by the roadside, which he referred to as an act of sacrilege.31-year-old Sandeep Singh, a shopkeeper, shot him five times with a 32 bore licensed weapon; later, he was arrested by the police.The Facebook post from an account with Landa’s photo also threatened to kill those “who speak against any religion.” However, the police are verifying the post and so far, no case has been filed against Landa.Suri, who was the self-styled leader of the protector of Hindus in Punjab, had directly tussled with radical Sikh outfits, including the pro-Khalistani Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).*Facebook (and its parent company Meta) is banned in Russia over extremism.
punjab
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/05/1103815496_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cecf7e328db8030b893ea0c372ab6fed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
punjab, sikh, canada, gangster
punjab, sikh, canada, gangster

Canada-Based Gangster Takes Responsibility For Plotting Murder Of Hindu Radical Leader Sudhir Suri

12:39 GMT 05.11.2022 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 05.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / NARINDER NANURelatives mourn beside the body of Hindu Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead by an unidentified assailant during a protest near a temple in Amritsar on November 5, 2022.
Relatives mourn beside the body of Hindu Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead by an unidentified assailant during a protest near a temple in Amritsar on November 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / NARINDER NANU
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Sudhir Suri, a radical Hindu leader, was shot dead on Friday in broad daylight in Punjab’s Amritsar district. Suri was often seen making derogatory comments about the Sikh religion and community.
Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa Harike, took responsibility in a Facebook* post for plotting the killing of 58-year-old Sudhir Suri.
"The murder of Sudhir Suri in Amritsar was committed by my brothers," Landa said in his Facebook post.
© Photo : FacebookLanda Hazarika Facebook Post
Landa Hazarika Facebook Post - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2022
Landa Hazarika Facebook Post
© Photo : Facebook
Suri was shot dead on Friday in Punjab’s Amritsar district while participating in a protest outside a Hindu temple. He was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found by the roadside, which he referred to as an act of sacrilege.
31-year-old Sandeep Singh, a shopkeeper, shot him five times with a 32 bore licensed weapon; later, he was arrested by the police.
The Facebook post from an account with Landa’s photo also threatened to kill those “who speak against any religion.” However, the police are verifying the post and so far, no case has been filed against Landa.
Suri, who was the self-styled leader of the protector of Hindus in Punjab, had directly tussled with radical Sikh outfits, including the pro-Khalistani Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
*Facebook (and its parent company Meta) is banned in Russia over extremism.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала