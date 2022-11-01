https://sputniknews.com/20221101/bollywood-star-salman-khan-gets-y-plus-security-after-death-threats-from-gangster-lawrence-bishnoi-1102917569.html
Bollywood Star Salman Khan Gets Y Plus Security After Death Threats From Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Bollywood Star Salman Khan Gets Y Plus Security After Death Threats From Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The actor, who has been receiving death threats along with his family and lawyer, was previously provided with 12 armed police officers ensuring his safety... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-01T13:58+0000
2022-11-01T13:58+0000
2022-11-01T13:58+0000
india
bollywood
actor
actor
celebrity
dead celebrity
celebrity gossip
celebrity scandal
death threat
salman khan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104169/67/1041696712_0:73:2000:1198_1920x0_80_0_0_f41996127b4719027ec608874c78ebaa.jpg
Amid growing death threats to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who confessed to being the mastermind in the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the Maharashtra state government has decided to provide Y-plus security to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Last month, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested a juvenile who disclosed that last year Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked him and other members of his gang to murder Khan. However, later a gangster, named Rana Kandowalia, was made their primary target instead of Khan. Kandowalia was shot dead at a private hospital in Amritsar on August 4 last year.On June 5, 2022, Khan's father Salim Khan received a threatening letter addressed to him and wrote that he and his son would soon meet the same fate as recently slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29 in Punjab state.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104169/67/1041696712_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_2821cb6229b77506dca44263217e0ea2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
bollywood, actor, actor, celebrity, dead celebrity, celebrity gossip, celebrity scandal, death threat, salman khan
bollywood, actor, actor, celebrity, dead celebrity, celebrity gossip, celebrity scandal, death threat, salman khan
Bollywood Star Salman Khan Gets Y Plus Security After Death Threats From Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The actor, who has been receiving death threats along with his family and lawyer, was previously provided with 12 armed police officers ensuring his safety under the 'X' security cover.
Amid growing death threats to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who confessed to being the mastermind in the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the Maharashtra state government has decided to provide Y-plus security to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
Last month, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested a juvenile who disclosed that last year Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked him and other members of his gang to murder Khan. However, later a gangster, named Rana Kandowalia, was made their primary target instead of Khan. Kandowalia was shot dead at a private hospital in Amritsar on August 4 last year.
On June 5, 2022, Khan's father Salim Khan received a threatening letter addressed to him and wrote that he and his son would soon meet the same fate as recently slain singer Sidhu Moose
Wala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29 in Punjab state.