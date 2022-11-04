https://sputniknews.com/20221104/zimbabwe-relies-on-russian-support-to-immortalize-memory-of-african-liberation-expert-says-1103787138.html

Zimbabwe Relies on Russian Support to Immortalize Memory of African Liberation, Expert Says

On November 3, a Zimbabwean delegation to Moscow signed an agreement on contributing to the creation of the Museum of African Liberation, which will cover the history of the struggle of African peoples for independence.Three groups of countries are involved in the project, as was pointed out to Sputnik by Kwame Muzawazi, director of the Institute of African Studies. The first one includes Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Angola, Algeria, and South Africa, countries that "won their independence through arms." In the second group are Zambia, Tanzania, and Ghana, countries that fought through diplomatic and political channels. The third one will consist of Russia, China, and Cuba, the head of the Zimbabwean delegation explained.The Russian State University for the Humanities is a technical partner in the project. In exchange, Russia is expected to host an exhibition of Zimbabwean art in 2023.The construction of the museum was launched in Harare in July 2022. According to New Zimbabwe, the cost of the project is more than $20 million. The museum will be surrounded by tourist infrastructure, including a five-star hotel, an amusement park, a zoo, and a shopping center.'The Role of Africa is to Offer Experience'Relations with Russia occupy a special place in the history of Africa, Kwame Muzawazi explained.He underlined that Africa has a place in the multipolar world: "The role of Africa is to offer experience, Africa is the oldest civilization, we all come from Africa. Thus, we arrive in this new multilateral world with a lot of experience," he said.

