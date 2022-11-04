https://sputniknews.com/20221104/xi-jinping-says-scholzs-visit-to-china-will-strengthen-mutual-understanding-trust-1103777585.html

Xi Jinping Says Scholz's Visit to China Will Strengthen Mutual Understanding, Trust

BEIJING4 (Sputnik) - China is confident that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Beijing will strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

Xi met with Scholz earlier on Friday in the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital city of Beijing.The Chinese leader added that China and Germany must work together in the unstable international environment and chaos.He noted that the chancellor's visit to Beijing comes in a year when the countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

