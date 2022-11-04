https://sputniknews.com/20221104/xi-jinping-says-scholzs-visit-to-china-will-strengthen-mutual-understanding-trust-1103777585.html
Xi Jinping Says Scholz's Visit to China Will Strengthen Mutual Understanding, Trust
Xi Jinping Says Scholz's Visit to China Will Strengthen Mutual Understanding, Trust
BEIJING4 (Sputnik) - China is confident that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Beijing will strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-04T05:41+0000
2022-11-04T05:41+0000
2022-11-04T05:41+0000
world
china
germany
xi jinping
olaf scholz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103777438_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_7d728105d8598e039becf81cabdc42c0.jpg
Xi met with Scholz earlier on Friday in the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital city of Beijing.The Chinese leader added that China and Germany must work together in the unstable international environment and chaos.He noted that the chancellor's visit to Beijing comes in a year when the countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
https://sputniknews.com/20221104/german-chancellor-scholz-arrives-in-beijing-afp-reporter-1103775339.html
china
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103777438_81:0:2812:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2faf924c9a2f63bcd91ea1e740de562f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, germany, xi jinping, olaf scholz
china, germany, xi jinping, olaf scholz
Xi Jinping Says Scholz's Visit to China Will Strengthen Mutual Understanding, Trust
BEIJING4 (Sputnik) - China is confident that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Beijing will strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the countries and help deepen cooperation in various areas, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.
Xi met with Scholz earlier on Friday in the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital city of Beijing.
"You are the first European leader to visit China after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also your first visit to China after you assumed the post. I am confident that the visit will strengthen mutual understanding and trust of the two countries, deepen practical cooperation in different areas, and outline plans for the further development of China-Germany relations," Xi told the meeting with Scholz, as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).
The Chinese leader added that China and Germany must work together in the unstable international environment and chaos.
"At the moment, the international situation is complex and volatile. As influential powers, China and Germany must work together in unstable environment and chaos to make a greater contribution to world peace and development," Xi said.
He noted that the chancellor's visit to Beijing comes in a year when the countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.