German Chancellor Scholz Arrives in Beijing: AFP Reporter

Beijing (AFP) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing on Friday, an AFP reporter traveling in his entourage said, for a visit in which he is seeking... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
Beijing (AFP) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing on Friday, an AFP reporter traveling in his entourage said, for a visit in which he is seeking to bolster a vital economic relationship in the face of growing questions about his country's heavy reliance on the authoritarian state.
Scholz's plane landed in the Chinese capital around 09.40 am local time (0140 GMT), for a visit during which he is set to meet with China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.