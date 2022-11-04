https://sputniknews.com/20221104/german-chancellor-scholz-arrives-in-beijing-afp-reporter-1103775339.html

German Chancellor Scholz Arrives in Beijing: AFP Reporter

Beijing (AFP) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing on Friday, an AFP reporter traveling in his entourage said, for a visit in which he is seeking... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

Scholz's plane landed in the Chinese capital around 09.40 am local time (0140 GMT), for a visit during which he is set to meet with China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

