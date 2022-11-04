International
German Chancellor Scholz Arrives in Beijing: AFP Reporter
German Chancellor Scholz Arrives in Beijing: AFP Reporter
Beijing (AFP) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing on Friday, an AFP reporter traveling in his entourage said, for a visit in which he is seeking... 04.11.2022
Scholz's plane landed in the Chinese capital around 09.40 am local time (0140 GMT), for a visit during which he is set to meet with China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.
German Chancellor Scholz Arrives in Beijing: AFP Reporter

02:05 GMT 04.11.2022
Beijing (AFP) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing on Friday, an AFP reporter traveling in his entourage said, for a visit in which he is seeking to bolster a vital economic relationship in the face of growing questions about his country's heavy reliance on the authoritarian state.
Scholz's plane landed in the Chinese capital around 09.40 am local time (0140 GMT), for a visit during which he is set to meet with China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.
