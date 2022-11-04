https://sputniknews.com/20221104/us-economy-in-shambles-as-midterm-red-wave-looms-us-senate-candidate-says-us-out-of-nato-1103774855.html

US Economy in Shambles as Midterm Red Wave Looms; US Senate Candidate Says "US Out of NATO"

US Economy in Shambles as Midterm Red Wave Looms; US Senate Candidate Says "US Out of NATO"

Polls show that Americans are hyper-focused on the economy as President Biden delivers a speech on democracy, Trump, and January 6th ahead of a likely midterm...

U.S. Economy in Shambles as Midterm Red Wave Looms; U.S. Senate Candidate Says "U.S. Out of NATO"

Dan Lazare, Investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the fallout from the Ukraine crisis. Economic pain is creating a policy gulf between US neocons and European politicians. Also, polls show that Americans are hyper-focused on the economy as President Biden delivers a speech on democracy, Trump, and January 6th ahead of a likely midterm blowout for the Democrats.John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the Israel election. The Lebanon-Israel gas deal is in deep trouble as Benjamin Netanyahu promises that his right-wing coalition will refuse to abide by the agreement. Also, violence escalates as a Palestinian is shot and 3 Israeli police officers are wounded.Diane Sare, US candidate for Senate in New York State, joins us to discuss the US midterm elections. US Senate candidate Diane Sare joins us to discuss her campaign. Sare seeks to defeat incumbent Senate leader Chuck Schumer and move to leave NATO, and end the Ukraine crisis via diplomacy.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss nuclear weapon issues. The new US nuclear posture review admits that the US knows that Iran is not seeking to build atomic weapons. The report was released last week and notes that "Iran does not today possess a nuclear weapon, and we believe it is not pursuing one."Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition is set to take power in Israel, and observers expect him to step up violence against the Palestinians. Also, the US may guarantee the Lebanon gas deal that Netanyahu plans to stop.Tunde Osazua, Africa Team Member of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP's U.S. Out of Africa Network," joins us to discuss Africa. Ethiopia may experience peace as the terrorist TPLF organization has agreed to a cease-fire. Also, pro-democracy protesters in Sudan reiterate their call for "no compromise."Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Some lawmakers are pushing back against the Federal Reserve as excessive unemployment numbers are likely to result from increased interest rates.Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," joins us to discuss foreign policy. New US sanctions against Nicaragua are designed to hurt the country's poorest citizens. Also, the US has no plans to stop its illegal occupation and looting of Syria.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

