International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221104/s-korea-reportedly-scrambles-fighters-after-n-korea-mobilizes-over-180-military-aircraft-1103779956.html
S Korea Reportedly Scrambles Fighters After N. Korea Mobilizes Over 180 Military Aircraft
S Korea Reportedly Scrambles Fighters After N. Korea Mobilizes Over 180 Military Aircraft
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea has taken fighter jets into the air after it has registered that North Korea has set in motion more than 180 military aircraft... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-04T07:03+0000
2022-11-04T08:44+0000
military
south korea
dprk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101520749_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a6781088cf8420098dc38bc32746fc.jpg
According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, Seoul has lifted about 80 stealth fighter jets, including F-35A, after spotting over 100 warplanes over North Korea's inland areas between around 02:00-06:00 GMT, the report added.On Thursday morning, North Korea conducted the 30th launch of missiles this year alone testing one long-range ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles, according to media reports. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to "provocations" by Seoul, which has recently been conducting active military exercises both independently and jointly with the US and Japan.Meanwhile, Seoul and Washington have agreed to extend the large-scale joint exercise Vigilant Storm, which was supposed to end on Friday, by one more day until November 5. The exercise involves mobilization of about 240 military aircraft, including F-35 stealth fighter jets, around the Korean Peninsula.
https://sputniknews.com/20221103/north-korea-says-decision-of-s-korea--us-to-extend-drills-very-dangerous-choice--1103683425.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101520749_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b5029ce2313ea01db6bc837215bbc399.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, dprk
south korea, dprk

S Korea Reportedly Scrambles Fighters After N. Korea Mobilizes Over 180 Military Aircraft

07:03 GMT 04.11.2022 (Updated: 08:44 GMT 04.11.2022)
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense MinistryИстребители ВВС Южной Кореи F15K и ВВС США F-16 на военных учениях
Истребители ВВС Южной Кореи F15K и ВВС США F-16 на военных учениях - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2022
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea has taken fighter jets into the air after it has registered that North Korea has set in motion more than 180 military aircraft, South Korean news agency reported on Friday.
According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, Seoul has lifted about 80 stealth fighter jets, including F-35A, after spotting over 100 warplanes over North Korea's inland areas between around 02:00-06:00 GMT, the report added.
On Thursday morning, North Korea conducted the 30th launch of missiles this year alone testing one long-range ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles, according to media reports. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to "provocations" by Seoul, which has recently been conducting active military exercises both independently and jointly with the US and Japan.
US Air Force F-16 fighter jets take part in a joint aerial drills called 'Vigilant Ace' between the US and South Korea at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek on December 6, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2022
Military
North Korea Says Decision of S. Korea & US to Extend Drills Very Dangerous Choice
Yesterday, 12:52 GMT
Meanwhile, Seoul and Washington have agreed to extend the large-scale joint exercise Vigilant Storm, which was supposed to end on Friday, by one more day until November 5. The exercise involves mobilization of about 240 military aircraft, including F-35 stealth fighter jets, around the Korean Peninsula.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала