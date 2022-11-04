https://sputniknews.com/20221104/s-korea-reportedly-scrambles-fighters-after-n-korea-mobilizes-over-180-military-aircraft-1103779956.html
S Korea Reportedly Scrambles Fighters After N. Korea Mobilizes Over 180 Military Aircraft
S Korea Reportedly Scrambles Fighters After N. Korea Mobilizes Over 180 Military Aircraft
07:03 GMT 04.11.2022 (Updated: 08:44 GMT 04.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea has taken fighter jets into the air after it has registered that North Korea has set in motion more than 180 military aircraft, South Korean news agency reported on Friday.
According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, Seoul has lifted about 80 stealth fighter jets, including F-35A, after spotting over 100 warplanes over North Korea's inland areas between around 02:00-06:00 GMT, the report added.
On Thursday morning, North Korea conducted the 30th launch of missiles this year alone testing one long-range ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles, according to media reports. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to "provocations" by Seoul, which has recently been conducting active military exercises both independently and jointly with the US and Japan.
Meanwhile, Seoul and Washington have agreed to extend the large-scale joint exercise Vigilant Storm, which was supposed to end on Friday, by one more day until November 5. The exercise involves mobilization of about 240 military aircraft, including F-35 stealth fighter jets, around the Korean Peninsula.