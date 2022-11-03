https://sputniknews.com/20221103/north-korea-says-decision-of-s-korea--us-to-extend-drills-very-dangerous-choice--1103683425.html
North Korea Says Decision of S. Korea & US to Extend Drills Very Dangerous Choice
North Korea Says Decision of S. Korea & US to Extend Drills Very Dangerous Choice
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pyongyang called the decision of South Korea and the United States to extend the Vigilant Storm air force exercises a "very dangerous"... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-03T12:52+0000
2022-11-03T12:52+0000
2022-11-03T12:52+0000
military
south korea
north korea
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103682784_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5dab80876b307e9b6d28ac2cd8ad0fdb.jpg
South Korea and the United States mobilized over 240 aircraft, including stealth fighter jets, for large-scale military exercises Vigilant Storm, which were supposed to take place from October 31 to November 4. However, against the background of numerous missile launches by North Korea, the allies decided to extend the exercises and are currenly discussing the details. "It is a very dangerous and false choice. The irresponsible decision of the U.S. and South Korea is shoving the present situation caused by provocative military acts of the allied forces to an uncontrollable phase. The US and South Korea will get to know what an irrevocable and awful mistake they made," Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement, published by the agency.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103682784_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90c0cea087402f114213d96eca18c7ee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korea, south korea-us mmilitary drills, fighter jets, exercises vigilant storm
north korea, south korea-us mmilitary drills, fighter jets, exercises vigilant storm
North Korea Says Decision of S. Korea & US to Extend Drills Very Dangerous Choice
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pyongyang called the decision of South Korea and the United States to extend the Vigilant Storm air force exercises a "very dangerous" choice and an "awful mistake," a North Korean state-run news agency reported on Thursday.
South Korea and the United States mobilized over 240 aircraft, including stealth fighter jets, for large-scale military exercises Vigilant Storm, which were supposed to take place from October 31 to November 4. However, against the background of numerous missile launches by North Korea, the allies decided to extend the exercises and are currenly discussing the details.
"It is a very dangerous and false choice. The irresponsible decision of the U.S. and South Korea is shoving the present situation caused by provocative military acts of the allied forces to an uncontrollable phase. The US and South Korea will get to know what an irrevocable and awful mistake they made," Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement, published by the agency.