North Korea Says Decision of S. Korea & US to Extend Drills Very Dangerous Choice

03.11.2022

South Korea and the United States mobilized over 240 aircraft, including stealth fighter jets, for large-scale military exercises Vigilant Storm, which were supposed to take place from October 31 to November 4. However, against the background of numerous missile launches by North Korea, the allies decided to extend the exercises and are currenly discussing the details. "It is a very dangerous and false choice. The irresponsible decision of the U.S. and South Korea is shoving the present situation caused by provocative military acts of the allied forces to an uncontrollable phase. The US and South Korea will get to know what an irrevocable and awful mistake they made," Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement, published by the agency.

