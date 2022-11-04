International
Rioters Reportedly Attack City Hall in Southeastern Iran
Rioters Reportedly Attack City Hall in Southeastern Iran
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Participants of violent protests ongoing in Iran have opened fire at the mayor's office in the city of Khash located in the Sistan and... 04.11.2022
They shouted anti-government slogans and burned several cars before throwing stones and opening fire at the mayor's office, local media reports said.Security forces quickly responded to the attack, which led to clashes, and several people were injured, according to the media.Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.
18:41 GMT 04.11.2022
ambulance car in Iran
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Participants of violent protests ongoing in Iran have opened fire at the mayor's office in the city of Khash located in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iranian media reported on Friday.
They shouted anti-government slogans and burned several cars before throwing stones and opening fire at the mayor's office, local media reports said.
Security forces quickly responded to the attack, which led to clashes, and several people were injured, according to the media.
Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.
