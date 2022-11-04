https://sputniknews.com/20221104/rioters-reportedly-attack-city-hall-in-southeastern-iran-1103800035.html
Rioters Reportedly Attack City Hall in Southeastern Iran
Rioters Reportedly Attack City Hall in Southeastern Iran
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Participants of violent protests ongoing in Iran have opened fire at the mayor's office in the city of Khash located in the Sistan and... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-04T18:41+0000
2022-11-04T18:41+0000
2022-11-04T18:41+0000
world
iran
protest
clashes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107012/42/1070124297_0:63:3500:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_cc05feff5563e9206b707e0b134de7b0.jpg
They shouted anti-government slogans and burned several cars before throwing stones and opening fire at the mayor's office, local media reports said.Security forces quickly responded to the attack, which led to clashes, and several people were injured, according to the media.Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.
https://sputniknews.com/20221029/at-least-one-dead-14-injured-during-unrest-in-irans-zahedan---reports-1102816248.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107012/42/1070124297_315:0:3224:2182_1920x0_80_0_0_b1005905bb7962c1a6f99682389c2752.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran protests, iran rioters attack city hall, what happened in iran's khash, iran rioters mayor's office
iran protests, iran rioters attack city hall, what happened in iran's khash, iran rioters mayor's office
Rioters Reportedly Attack City Hall in Southeastern Iran
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Participants of violent protests ongoing in Iran have opened fire at the mayor's office in the city of Khash located in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iranian media reported on Friday.
They shouted anti-government slogans and burned several cars before throwing stones and opening fire at the mayor's office, local media reports said.
Security forces quickly responded to the attack, which led to clashes, and several people were injured, according to the media.
Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.