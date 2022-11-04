https://sputniknews.com/20221104/rioters-reportedly-attack-city-hall-in-southeastern-iran-1103800035.html

Rioters Reportedly Attack City Hall in Southeastern Iran

Rioters Reportedly Attack City Hall in Southeastern Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Participants of violent protests ongoing in Iran have opened fire at the mayor's office in the city of Khash located in the Sistan and... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-04T18:41+0000

2022-11-04T18:41+0000

2022-11-04T18:41+0000

world

iran

protest

clashes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107012/42/1070124297_0:63:3500:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_cc05feff5563e9206b707e0b134de7b0.jpg

They shouted anti-government slogans and burned several cars before throwing stones and opening fire at the mayor's office, local media reports said.Security forces quickly responded to the attack, which led to clashes, and several people were injured, according to the media.Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.

https://sputniknews.com/20221029/at-least-one-dead-14-injured-during-unrest-in-irans-zahedan---reports-1102816248.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran protests, iran rioters attack city hall, what happened in iran's khash, iran rioters mayor's office