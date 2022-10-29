International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221029/at-least-one-dead-14-injured-during-unrest-in-irans-zahedan---reports-1102816248.html
At Least One Dead, 14 Injured During Unrest in Iran’s Zahedan - Reports
At Least One Dead, 14 Injured During Unrest in Iran’s Zahedan - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person died and over a dozen others were injured during unrest near the Grand Makki Mosque in Zahedan, the capital of Iran’s... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-29T03:49+0000
2022-10-29T03:47+0000
world
iran
unrest
mosque
injuries
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102816103_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c1d53fd4071891100ad76abf44aaac49.jpg
Unknown individuals opened fire near the mosque on Friday, stones were also thrown at passing cars, according to Iranian media reports.Tasnim said that at least one person was killed near the mosque and 14 others were injured.Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Tehran believes the unrest was planned by foreign powers.The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said in a Friday statement that, according to its information, riots and protests in Iran over the death of Amini were completely planned and implemented by the intelligence services of the United States, England, Israel and Saudi Arabia.On Friday, Iranian media reported that the death of a 16-year-old Iranian girl, Sarina Saedi, who passed away at a hospital from a potential drug overdose on Thursday, has been purposefully linked by some media to the ongoing unrest in Iran in an attempt to further fuel the protests.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102816103_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e5fef125203646f18277428a9e8fc54a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, unrest, mosque, injuries
iran, unrest, mosque, injuries

At Least One Dead, 14 Injured During Unrest in Iran’s Zahedan - Reports

03:49 GMT 29.10.2022
© AP PhotoIn this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police last month, in Tehran, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police last month, in Tehran, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person died and over a dozen others were injured during unrest near the Grand Makki Mosque in Zahedan, the capital of Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, the Tasnim news agency reports.
Unknown individuals opened fire near the mosque on Friday, stones were also thrown at passing cars, according to Iranian media reports.
Tasnim said that at least one person was killed near the mosque and 14 others were injured.
Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Tehran believes the unrest was planned by foreign powers.
The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said in a Friday statement that, according to its information, riots and protests in Iran over the death of Amini were completely planned and implemented by the intelligence services of the United States, England, Israel and Saudi Arabia.
On Friday, Iranian media reported that the death of a 16-year-old Iranian girl, Sarina Saedi, who passed away at a hospital from a potential drug overdose on Thursday, has been purposefully linked by some media to the ongoing unrest in Iran in an attempt to further fuel the protests.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала