https://sputniknews.com/20221104/nbas-nets-suspend-kyrie-irving-following-anti-semitic-behavior--1103775072.html

NBA's Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Following Anti-Semitic Behavior

NBA's Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Following Anti-Semitic Behavior

New York (AFP) - The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday, saying they were "dismayed" by the NBA star's... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-04T00:15+0000

2022-11-04T00:15+0000

2022-11-04T01:11+0000

viral

nba

nba

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1096998100_0:0:1100:619_1920x0_80_0_0_a4954e3009da6b73ed31ae6c1e769697.png

The Nets said in a statement they had made repeated efforts to work with Irving on the issue, but finally felt that his "failure to disavow anti-semitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team."Irving, 30, had posted a link to an Amazon documentary called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America", a 2018 film which contains antisemitic conspiracy theories, and a fabricated quote from Adolf Hitler. The Tweet has since been deleted, but Irving didn't back down from his decision to share the Tweet, and refused to apologize for sharing the film. "I didn't mean to cause any harm. I'm not the one who made the documentary," Irving told reporters in a press conference on Thursday when asked if he would apologize. "I'm just proud of my heritage and what we've been through and the fact that this has pinned me against the Jewish community and I'm here answering questions of whether or not I'm sorry or not about something I didn't create and was something I shared, and I'm telling everybody I'm taking responsibility, than that's where I sit," he added. Irving's suspension comes a day after he and the Brooklyn Nets donated a combined $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League. However, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is Jewish, said Irving made a "reckless decision" and was disappointed that Irving didn't directly apologize. "While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize," the commissioner said.Silver added that he will meet with Irving within the next week. "We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity---but failed---to clarify.""Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

nba, nba