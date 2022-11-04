International
Japan to Continue Participating in Russia's Sakhalin-1 Under New Operator: Reports
Japan to Continue Participating in Russia's Sakhalin-1 Under New Operator: Reports
TOKYO, November 4 (Sputnik) - Japanese companies that are part of Russia's Sakhalin-1 project intend to continue participating in it under a new operator...
Earlier this week, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government aims to preserve interests in Russia's Sakhalin-1 project and has made a relevant request to Sodeco, which has a 30-percent stake.
Japan to Continue Participating in Russia's Sakhalin-1 Under New Operator: Reports

07:41 GMT 04.11.2022
TOKYO, November 4 (Sputnik) - Japanese companies that are part of Russia's Sakhalin-1 project intend to continue participating in it under a new operator, local broadcaster reported, citing company sources.
Japanese corporations intend to continue participating in the project even after a new operator of the Sakhalin-1, will be established, after receiving the rights of the previous operator, Exxon Neftegaz limited, according to the report.
Earlier this week, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government aims to preserve interests in Russia's Sakhalin-1 project and has made a relevant request to Sodeco, which has a 30-percent stake.
