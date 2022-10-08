https://sputniknews.com/20221008/japan-reportedly-gathering-data-to-forecast-impact-of-russias-decision-on-sakhalin-1-1101630286.html

Japan Reportedly Gathering Data to Forecast Impact of Russia's Decision on Sakhalin-1

Japan Reportedly Gathering Data to Forecast Impact of Russia's Decision on Sakhalin-1

TOKYO, (Sputnik) - Japan is collecting data to determine a possible impact on the Russia-led energy project Sakhalin-1 after President Vladimir Putin issued an... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-08T07:38+0000

2022-10-08T07:38+0000

2022-10-08T07:38+0000

world

russia

japan

sakhalin-1

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/18925/57/189255772_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_faf8c21e7dcb55037a52d16dd973d15c.jpg

On Friday, Putin instructed the government to appoint a new operator to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to replace ExxonMobil's subsidiary, Exxon Neftegas Limited, which remains to be the operator of the Sakhalin-1 project and owns 30% of the shares.Russian energy and raw materials company Sakhalinmorneftegaz-Shelf, founded by Rosneft, will hold control of the Sakhalin-1 project until all stakes are distributed, which will later enable an extension of the term of reference. The foreign companies are required to inform Moscow whether they would continue to participate in the project in the course of a month.In March, ExxonMobil announced its intention to withdraw from the project and declared force majeure in April, significantly reducing oil and gas production in the project.On August 3, the company announced that it was planning to transfer its operating activities on the project to another, undisclosed legal entity. Other Sakhalin-1 project's shareholders are Japan's Sodeco with 30%, India's ONGC with 20%, and Russia's Rosneft with 20%.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, japan, sakhalin-1