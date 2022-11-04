https://sputniknews.com/20221104/imran-khan-shot-ethiopia-peace-deal-cuba-blockade-vote-1103726062.html
Imran Khan Shot, Ethiopia Peace Deal, Cuba Blockade Vote
An assassination attempt is made on former Pakistani leader Imran Khan, Joe Biden addresses threats to democracy, and Israel forms a new government. 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss on the ground updates in Ukraine, how US midterm elections may affect military aid to Ukraine, and Israel’s increasingly right-wing government.Former Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Karin Kneissl discusses the attempted assassination of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, the political climate in Pakistan, and Olaf Scholz’s trip to China and what this means for European relations with Beijing.Political scientist, analyst, and Towson University professor Ray Baker discusses the midterm elections and the increasing likelihood of Democrats losing Congress.Co-Founder of the Ethiopian American Development Council Nebiyu Asfaw discusses the peace deal in Ethiopia, the role the African Union has played in the process, and how this process has strengthened relations between Ethiopia and other African nations.Gloria La Riva, longtime Cuban solidarity organizer and former Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate, discusses the overwhelming international call for the end of the US blockade of Cuba, the truth about the electoral and democratic system of the United State, and the fight to free Leonard Peltier.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
04:08 GMT 04.11.2022 (Updated: 09:08 GMT 04.11.2022)
An assassination attempt is made on former Pakistani leader Imran Khan, Joe Biden addresses threats to democracy, and Israel forms a new government.
Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss on the ground updates in Ukraine, how US midterm elections may affect military aid to Ukraine, and Israel’s increasingly right-wing government.
Former Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Karin Kneissl discusses the attempted assassination of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, the political climate in Pakistan, and Olaf Scholz’s trip to China and what this means for European relations with Beijing.
Political scientist, analyst, and Towson University professor Ray Baker discusses the midterm elections and the increasing likelihood of Democrats losing Congress.
Co-Founder of the Ethiopian American Development Council Nebiyu Asfaw discusses the peace deal in Ethiopia, the role the African Union has played in the process, and how this process has strengthened relations between Ethiopia and other African nations.
Gloria La Riva, longtime Cuban solidarity organizer and former Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate, discusses the overwhelming international call for the end of the US blockade of Cuba, the truth about the electoral and democratic system of the United State, and the fight to free Leonard Peltier.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik