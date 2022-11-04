https://sputniknews.com/20221104/france-demands-rumble-block-russian-news-channels-1103695858.html

France Demands Rumble Block Russian News Channels

France Demands Rumble Block Russian News Channels

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including France asking an online video... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-04T04:44+0000

2022-11-04T04:44+0000

2022-11-04T09:46+0000

fault lines

petro

israel

lula da silva

refugee camps

russophobia

russia

radio

nicolas maduro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103695466_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2ed377d0cceb87256d90c79051dccbb4.png

France Demands Rumble Block Russian News Channels On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Netanyahu’s political bloc victory in the israeli Knesset.

Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host “ Fault Lines” on Radio SputnikJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer and Co-Host of “Political Misfits” on Radio SputnikDr. Karin Kneissl - Analyst and Author; Independent Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Austria.Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed Nicolas Maduro and Gustavo Petro meeting and restoring Venezuela and Colombia’s bilateral relations with Jamarl Thomas who is in the region.In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Former CIA officer and Co-Host of “Political Misfits” regarding the aftermath of Benjamin Netanyahu’s victory and the massive crackdown on a Palestinian refugee camp.Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by the former Independent Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Austria Dr. Karin Kneissl to discuss France demanding the online platform Rumble to ban Russian channels.In the third hour, Fault lines talked to attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill about the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike and the ongoing diesel crisis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

israel

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

petro, israel, lula da silva, refugee camps, russophobia, russia, radio, nicolas maduro, аудио