Supreme Court Continues Assaults on Reforms Gained Through Struggle

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Albert Saint Jean, community organizer and immigration advocate to discuss a report claiming that the Biden administration may attempt to hold Haitian migrants in Guantanamo Bay or a third country should more migrants attempt to come to the US, how the US is contributing to another potential surge of Haitians coming to the US by supporting another attempt at an occupation of Haiti by the UN and continuing to support the government of Ariel Henry, the history of the US sending Haitian migrants to Guantanamo Bay in the aftermath of the coup of Jean-Bertrand Aristide’s government and how that reflects today’s situation, and the blatant public relations purpose and racism embedded in US immigration policy as Ukrainian refugees do not seem to be subject to the same rules as Haitians.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the apparent victory of Benjamin Netanyhu in regaining the position of Prime Minister in recent elections in Israel, why the elections ultimately come down to choosing which flavor of Zionism and apartheid, why whichever party wins in Israel is unlikely to change the dynamic of apartheid imposed on Palestinians, and why Israel will remain an outpost of US interests in the Middle East.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca to discuss the request by Peruvian President Pedro Castillo to the Organization of American States to prevent a parliamentary coup, how the right-wing in Peru has chipped away at Castillo’s government and why Castillo has had to resort to the OAS for help, why the presidency of Castillo has not lived up to the hopes that many had when he was elected and how he has capitulated to right-wing forces in Peru, and what the future holds for Castillo and Peru Libre in the face of these challenges and their apparent loss of popular support.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee and co-founder of the Hatuey Project to discuss the Supreme Court’s attack on affirmative action in college admissions and how the struggle of students achieved affirmative action during the 1960s, the Supreme Court’s upcoming hearing on the legality of the Indian Child Welfare Act and how it relates to the case of affirmative action, and the upcoming vote in the UN General Assembly on the illegal US blockade of Cuba.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

