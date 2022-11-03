https://sputniknews.com/20221103/probe-launched-after-video-emerges-of-dog-roaming-around-accident-victim-at-indian-hospital-1103662720.html

Probe Launched After Video Emerges of Dog Roaming Around Accident Victim at Indian Hospital

Local authorities insist the man had been provided with a bed, but fell off it multiple times because he was in an inebriated condition, while doctors were not... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

Six contractual employees at a district hospital in India’s Uttar Pradesh have been terminated from their services after shocking footage emerged on social media.The 28-second video, reportedly shot at the Kushinagar District Hospital, shows a man lying unconscious on the floor of an emergency ward with blood splattered around. Meanwhile, a dog is seen walking past him and licking the blood.Empty beds are also visible in the video, while no doctor or nurse is seen anywhere around.Chief Medical Superintendent Satendra Kumar Verma on Thursday told media that the man was an accident victim with severe injuries to his head and face.An investigation has been launched into the incident.

