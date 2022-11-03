https://sputniknews.com/20221103/probe-launched-after-video-emerges-of-dog-roaming-around-accident-victim-at-indian-hospital-1103662720.html
Probe Launched After Video Emerges of Dog Roaming Around Accident Victim at Indian Hospital
14:02 GMT 03.11.2022 (Updated: 14:05 GMT 03.11.2022)
Local authorities insist the man had been provided with a bed, but fell off it multiple times because he was in an inebriated condition, while doctors were not available at the time, being busy with other patients.
Six contractual employees at a district hospital in India’s Uttar Pradesh have been terminated from their services after shocking footage emerged on social media.
The 28-second video, reportedly shot at the Kushinagar District Hospital, shows a man lying unconscious on the floor of an emergency ward with blood splattered around. Meanwhile, a dog is seen walking past him and licking the blood.
Empty beds are also visible in the video, while no doctor or nurse is seen anywhere around.
Chief Medical Superintendent Satendra Kumar Verma on Thursday told media that the man was an accident victim
with severe injuries to his head and face.
“The patient was brought by the Uttar Pradesh state government ambulance service. At the same time, three-four other patients also came so the doctor and pharmacist had gone away. Later, it was found that a dog had entered the ward,” Verma added.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.