Four Killed After Wall Collapses in India's Uttar Pradesh - Reports

Altough the incident has yet to be investigated, drainage repairs are believed to be the cause of the collapse. According to local officials, the builders were... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

Construction workers were trapped by a collapsed wall in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh this morning. Out of the 12 people, 8 were succesfully rescued while the other 4 are reported to be dead. The rescue team arrived at the scene and began working on saving workers immediately after receiving information about the incident, according to the local police. The operation is still ongoing; videos of it are circulating on social media.“The Noida authority had given a contract for drainage repair work near Jalvayu Vihar in Sector 21. We’ve been told the wall collapsed when laborers were pulling out the bricks. The incident will be probed. We have received reports of two deaths each at the District Hospital and the Kailash Hospital, which is being verified,” ANI news agency quoted District Magistrate Suhas LY as saying.Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed his condolences and sorrow for the loss of life in the collapse of the wall. He also urged senior officials to arrive at the scene as soon as possible. New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) is a planned city known for its IT parks, shopping malls and universities.

