Netanyahu Returns, B-52s in Australia, Russian Grain Deal Resumes
Netanyahu Returns, B-52s in Australia, Russian Grain Deal Resumes
Protests continue in Iran, the US maintains its archaic position towards Cuba, Israel elects a leader in a low-turnout contest.
Netanyahu Returns, B-52s in Australia, Russian Grain Deal Resumes
Protests continue in Iran, the U.S. maintains its archaic position towards Cuba, Israel elects a leader in a low-turnout contest.
Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the results of the Israeli elections and the empowerment of right-wing Zionist parties, France attempting to curb freedom of press, and developments with Iran and Saudi Arabia.Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses the US deploying B-52s in Australia, Twitter's takedown of China-based networks, and missile tests on the Korean peninsula.Medea Benjamin, cofounder of the peace group CODEPINK and the author of "War in Ukraine, Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict," discusses the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Washington's refusal to negotiate with Russia, and Washington's Cold War-era policies toward neighboring Cuba.Cohost of Fault Lines and host of The Progressive Soapbox on YouTube Jamarl Thomas discuss outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's brief non-concession speech, the ongoing highway blockades by Bolsonaro supporters, and the upcoming challenges Lula faces in power.The Misfits also discuss corporate manipulation of search engine results, Biden's planned address about threats to democracy, and the truth about "recycled" plastic.
Netanyahu Returns, B-52s in Australia, Russian Grain Deal Resumes
04:30 GMT 03.11.2022 (Updated: 08:31 GMT 03.11.2022)
Protests continue in Iran, the US maintains its archaic position towards Cuba, Israel elects a leader in a low-turnout contest.
Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the results of the Israeli elections and the empowerment of right-wing Zionist parties, France attempting to curb freedom of press, and developments with Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses the US deploying B-52s in Australia, Twitter’s takedown of China-based networks, and missile tests on the Korean peninsula.
Medea Benjamin, cofounder of the peace group CODEPINK and the author of “War in Ukraine, Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict,” discusses the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Washington’s refusal to negotiate with Russia, and Washington’s Cold War-era policies toward neighboring Cuba.
Cohost of Fault Lines and host of The Progressive Soapbox on YouTube Jamarl Thomas discuss outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s brief non-concession speech, the ongoing highway blockades by Bolsonaro supporters, and the upcoming challenges Lula faces in power.
The Misfits also discuss corporate manipulation of search engine results, Biden’s planned address about threats to democracy, and the truth about “recycled” plastic.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik