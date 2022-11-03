International
UK Subsidiary of Swiss Miner Glencore Ordered to Pay £280Mln in African Oil Bribery Case
Imran Khan, Close Aides Wounded in Shooting at His Container During Long March
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and several of his close aides were injured after an unidentified attacker opened fire at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s convoy in Wazirabad during his "decisive long march," local media reported. At least one person was killed in the incident, and nine injured, according to the latest information available.Footage on local TV showed security personnel rescuing Khan from his container with an injury to his leg. According to senior PTI member Asad Umar, the former PM was shot in the leg, but he is not in critical condition. The PTI chairman has been moved to Lahore as of now.Besides Khan, senior party officials including Senator Faisal Javed Khan and former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also sustained injuries in the shooting, which took place minutes before Khan's address to the public was supposed to take place.Imran Khan is leading his party's “long march” towards Islamabad after kicking it off from Lahore's Liberty Chowk on October 29.The Pakistani government announced that Khan and his supporters would be barred from entering the country's capital.
Imran Khan, Close Aides Wounded in Shooting at His Container During Long March

11:48 GMT 03.11.2022 (Updated: 12:57 GMT 03.11.2022)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, center left, arrives at Islamabad High Court surrounded by security in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, 22 September 2022.
Imran Khan launched a long march on October 29, seeking the dissolution of the country's parliament and early elections, claiming that a foreign conspiracy was behind his ouster in April.
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and several of his close aides were injured after an unidentified attacker opened fire at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s convoy in Wazirabad during his "decisive long march," local media reported.
At least one person was killed in the incident, and nine injured, according to the latest information available.
Footage on local TV showed security personnel rescuing Khan from his container with an injury to his leg. According to senior PTI member Asad Umar, the former PM was shot in the leg, but he is not in critical condition.
The PTI chairman has been moved to Lahore as of now.
Besides Khan, senior party officials including Senator Faisal Javed Khan and former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also sustained injuries in the shooting, which took place minutes before Khan's address to the public was supposed to take place.
PTI leader Azhar Mashwani said the PTI chief is safe, while the culprit has been arrested.
Imran Khan is leading his party's “long march” towards Islamabad after kicking it off from Lahore's Liberty Chowk on October 29.
The Pakistani government announced that Khan and his supporters would be barred from entering the country's capital.
