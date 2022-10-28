Islamabad Braces For Political Drama as Imran Khan's Long March Kicks Off

https://sputniknews.com/20221028/islamabad-braces-for-political-drama-as-imran-khans-long-march-kicks-off-1102783258.html
"We will start tomorrow (Friday) at 11 a.m. and we will gather at Liberty chowk in Lahore from where we will walk. The cars will be behind us and the containers also, but we will walk," Khan told his online audience during a Q and A session on Twitter.He further said that he plans to reach Shahdara Bagh (on the outskirts of Lahore) by nightfall on Friday and continue on to Islamabad after spending the night there.Shahdara Bagh is a historic precinct located across the Ravi River from the old center, the Walled City of Lahore. It is the site of several Mughal-era monuments, including the Tomb of Jahangir, the Akbari Sarai, the Tomb of Asif Khan and Baradari of Kamran Mirza.When answering a question regarding the last six months of his life and how he has been dealing with the unfolding situation in the country, Khan said that he had never seen anything like this before."The last six months in Pakistan and all that I have witnessed, I had never seen anything like this, anywhere else before. This is not what happens in a democracy. Even during Musharraf's era, when I was in the opposition, I did not see anything like that," Khan said.Khan explained that the political drama of the past six months is ruining the image of the country, but added "with a stick you can fix an animal, but not humans."To Ensure Provision of JusticeFollowing Khan's session on Twitter, PTI's social media lead, Jibran Ilyas, added that today's Pakistan is not the Pakistan of the 90s, since people are more politically aware, and the second purpose of the march is to ensure the provision of justice to every citizen of the country.Since being removed from office in a no-confidence vote in the legislature in April, Khan has held protests across the country calling for snap elections. However, this long march is set to be the largest one yet.Earlier on Tuesday, Khan held a press conference in Lahore during which he said that he was marching to press the government to announce elections immediately, but he urged his supporters to avoid violence.Security Boosted Around IslamabadThe Pakistani government has announced that Khan and his supporters will be barred from entering the country's capital.The authorities are set to deploy about 30,000 law enforcement officers to Islamabad, while media reports claim hundreds of containers were allegedly sent to the capital to barricade all entry points before the demonstrators arrive next week.Earlier, the government of Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting of the party leaders wherein plans were set to crush the long march through the power of law, reads a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office.Khan has repeatedly denounced accusations against him, with the most recent being the Toshakhana case: last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred the ex-premier from contesting elections in the country for the time being.The Toshakhana case was initiated over Khan's alleged failure to properly account for monetary proceeds from the sale of gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries while he was prime minister. The gifts were stored at the state gift repository called Toshakhana.The verdict also formally removed Khan from the National Assembly seat he had retained in 2018.So far, multiple reports have suggested that Khan's disqualification would end with the expiry of the tenure of the assembly, by next year.Advocate Faisal Hussain, a senior member of PTI's legal team, told Dawn that the party won't challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court since the ECP was not the relevant forum to order Khan's disqualification anyway.Hence, the verdict will likely be dismissed by the High Court."The verdict itself is weak and cannot sustain, since it is flawed," Hussain said.
Islamabad Braces For Political Drama as Imran Khan's Long March Kicks Off
07:55 GMT 28.10.2022 (Updated: 07:56 GMT 28.10.2022)
Speaking to his supporters on the eve of the long march, Pakistan's ex-PM shed light on the past six months of his life. Ever since he was ousted from power in April, the cricketer-turned-politician has been calling for the dissolution of the country's parliament and early elections, alleging a foreign conspiracy behind his ouster.
"We will start tomorrow (Friday) at 11 a.m. and we will gather at Liberty chowk in Lahore from where we will walk. The cars will be behind us and the containers also, but we will walk," Khan told his online audience during a Q and A session on Twitter.
He further said that he plans to reach Shahdara Bagh (on the outskirts of Lahore) by nightfall on Friday and continue on to Islamabad after spending the night there.
Shahdara Bagh is a historic precinct located across the Ravi River from the old center, the Walled City of Lahore. It is the site of several Mughal-era monuments, including the Tomb of Jahangir, the Akbari Sarai, the Tomb of Asif Khan and Baradari of Kamran Mirza.
According to the former premier, this long march will be different from all the previous ones because he and his party members plan to walk and not travel by car. The journey to Pindi and Islamabad is planned to take him a week, as he is set to reach the capital next Friday (the distance from Shahdara to Islamabad is about 380 km (236 miles).
When answering a question regarding the last six months of his life and how he has been dealing with the unfolding situation in the country, Khan said that he had never seen anything like this before.
"The last six months in Pakistan and all that I have witnessed, I had never seen anything like this, anywhere else before. This is not what happens in a democracy. Even during Musharraf's era, when I was in the opposition, I did not see anything like that," Khan said.
Khan explained that the political drama of the past six months is ruining the image of the country, but added "with a stick you can fix an animal, but not humans."
To Ensure Provision of Justice
Following Khan's session on Twitter, PTI's social media lead, Jibran Ilyas, added that today's Pakistan is not the Pakistan of the 90s, since people are more politically aware, and the second purpose of the march is to ensure the provision of justice to every citizen of the country.
According to ARY News, Imran Khan said that the long march's real purpose is not to topple the government or any other political gains. The intention is to make sure that the country’s decisions "are not made by external forces."
Since being removed from office in a no-confidence vote in the legislature in April, Khan has held protests across the country calling for snap elections. However, this long march is set to be the largest one yet.
Earlier on Tuesday, Khan held a press conference in Lahore during which he said that he was marching to press the government to announce elections immediately, but he urged his supporters to avoid violence.
Security Boosted Around Islamabad
The Pakistani government has announced that Khan and his supporters will be barred from entering the country's capital.
The authorities are set to deploy about 30,000 law enforcement officers to Islamabad, while media reports claim
hundreds of containers were allegedly sent to the capital to barricade all entry points before the demonstrators arrive next week.
Earlier, the government of Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting of the party leaders wherein plans were set to crush the long march through the power of law, reads a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PM Sharif lashed out at the former PM and accused him of “treason against the state and the nation by spinning a deceitful narrative of conspiracy” against the ruling coalition and the state institutions.
Khan has repeatedly denounced accusations against him, with the most recent being the Toshakhana case: last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred the ex-premier from contesting elections in the country for the time being.
The Toshakhana case was initiated over Khan's alleged failure to properly account for monetary proceeds from the sale of gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries while he was prime minister. The gifts were stored at the state gift repository called Toshakhana.
The verdict also formally removed Khan from the National Assembly seat he had retained in 2018.
As soon as this verdict was announced, Imran Khan challenged it in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday, a day after the body barred him from holding public office for the time being.
So far, multiple reports have suggested that Khan's disqualification would end with the expiry of the tenure of the assembly, by next year.
Advocate Faisal Hussain, a senior member of PTI's legal team, told Dawn that the party won't challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court since the ECP was not the relevant forum to order Khan's disqualification anyway.
Hence, the verdict will likely be dismissed by the High Court.
"The verdict itself is weak and cannot sustain, since it is flawed," Hussain said.