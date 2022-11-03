https://sputniknews.com/20221103/glencore-ordered-to-pay-280mln-in-african-oil-bribery-case-1103586058.html

Glencore Ordered to Pay £280Mln in African Oil Bribery Case

Southwark Crown Court, UK, has ordered a British subsidiary of the mining giant Glencore to pay a penalty of £280 million after an Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation resulted in the company pleading guilty to seven counts of bribery.Glencore Energy UK Limited was given a roughly £183 million fine, ordered to pay £4.5 million in legal fees, and made subject to a £93 million confiscation order, which requires it to return assets that were acquired illegally.The court's decision concludes a lengthy lawsuit against a company that actively used bribes to promote its interests on the continent.On Wednesday, the court heard the arguments shedding light on Glencore's corrupt activities. For instance, in 2011, a delegation carrying $800,000 arrived in South Sudan less than four weeks after the country became independent. The mission's objective was “to persuade the President of South Sudan and others in government” to sign an oil contract. A total of $28 million worth of bribes was transported to five African countries by Glencore Plc traders from 2011 to 2016, as was revealed at a court hearing. On Thursday, the verdict was rendered in the case of the company where corruption in pursuit of oil benefits was "condoned at a very senior level". According to an October statement by an SFO prosecutor, as many as 11 former staff were under investigation.One of the schemes of illegal operation that Glencore used, was inserting agents into government-to-government deals, as the corporation did in the case of the deal between Nigeria and Malawi. The company aimed to “take advantage of the ‘free credit’ benefit inherent in the joint venture agreement," as detailed by the SFO in the case summary.Aside from its African activities, Glencore had pleaded guilty to similar manipulations in South America.During a hearing attended by Glencore's chair, the company’s lawyer Kalidas Madhavpeddi, claimed that the firm “unreservedly regrets the harm caused by these offenses.” In May, he remarked: “Glencore today is not the company it was when the unacceptable practices behind this misconduct occurred.”The case caused concern, whether the company's executives will be held personally accountable or will the charges be limited to financial penalties. In June NJ Ayuk, the chairman of South African energy legal group African Energy Chamber, called for strict prosecution of the guilty.He evaluated on the damage that Glencor's activities caused to Africa, noting that while the company profited hundreds of millions of dollars, Africans "lost opportunities to engage in productive partnerships with companies interested in creating jobs, supporting local businesses, sharing knowledge and fostering economic growth".Ayuk also recalled the case of the US energy company Enron, found guilty of accounting and corporate fraud in the early 2000s. He views the case as an example of effective prosecution, as "attention quickly shifted to the decision-makers behind the company’s actions", who were later convicted as felons.Glencore is one of the world's largest companies engaged in global trading of oil, fuel, metals, minerals and food. Its modern-day corrupt activities are likened to the 1970–80s offenses (including tax evasion, wire fraud, racketeering, and ignoring the Iran oil embargo) by Marc Rich, the firm's founder, who was eventually pardoned by Bill Clinton in 2001.

