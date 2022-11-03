Frappuccino or Blue Check Mark? Elon Musk's Meme on 'Hard Choice' Goes Viral
09:10 GMT 03.11.2022 (Updated: 09:17 GMT 03.11.2022)
© AP Photo / Jeff ChiuTwitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
According to media reports, Twitter will roll out its subscription plans next week. The San Francisco-based company's plan to charge users a monthly $8 fee for its blue verification badges comes after the Tesla founder took over as chief executive once he sealed his $44Bln acquisition of the social network late last week.
Amid mounting criticism of his move to levy a fee for getting or retaining a verified account on Twitter, Elon Musk has defended his decision by sharing a comparison meme on the microblogging website.
Musk, the founder of the auto giant Tesla and the world's richest man with a net worth of more than $200Bln, posted that people were ready to shell out $8 for a cup of coffee at Starbucks, but made a hue and cry about paying the same amount once a month for a blue tick on the platform.
In another tweet, the 51-year-old tycoon posted a picture of a sweatshirt that costs $58.
Meanwhile, netizens came up with their own memes in response to Musk.
You will need to pry the $8 from my cold dead hands pic.twitter.com/Ba7wfPrfQR— Gabriel Haines (@gabrielhaines) November 2, 2022
November 2, 2022
All that is gold does not glitter; not all those who wander are lost; the old that is strong does not wither; deep roots are not reached by the frost..by Tolkien ... not every drink is coffee from Starbucks, Maximus,not everyone is a billionaire,sometimes people only drink water pic.twitter.com/yPwufiHXSw— Ariol (@AriolAtelier) November 2, 2022
© PhotoScreenshot of a tweet from a Elon Musk troll
Screenshot of a tweet from a Elon Musk troll
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot of a message for Elon Musk
Twitter screenshot of a message for Elon Musk
© Photo
Some also took to Twitter to slam him for justifying his decision.
"Elon make it $20 month - $8 is too cheap," one user said sarcastically.
"Mocking people into paying you doesn't seem like the best business idea," another added.
"Hey, Elon Musk can one pay that $8 in installments like every week $2," a third asked.