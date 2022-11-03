International
Frappuccino or Blue Check Mark? Elon Musk's Meme on 'Hard Choice' Goes Viral
Frappuccino or Blue Check Mark? Elon Musk's Meme on 'Hard Choice' Goes Viral
According to media reports, Twitter will roll out its subscription plans next week. The San Francisco-based company's plan to charge users a monthly $8 fee for...
Amid mounting criticism of his move to levy a fee for getting or retaining a verified account on Twitter, Elon Musk has defended his decision by sharing a comparison meme on the microblogging website.Musk, the founder of the auto giant Tesla and the world's richest man with a net worth of more than $200Bln, posted that people were ready to shell out $8 for a cup of coffee at Starbucks, but made a hue and cry about paying the same amount once a month for a blue tick on the platform. In another tweet, the 51-year-old tycoon posted a picture of a sweatshirt that costs $58.Meanwhile, netizens came up with their own memes in response to Musk.Some also took to Twitter to slam him for justifying his decision. "Elon make it $20 month - $8 is too cheap," one user said sarcastically."Hey, Elon Musk can one pay that $8 in installments like every week $2," a third asked.
09:10 GMT 03.11.2022
According to media reports, Twitter will roll out its subscription plans next week. The San Francisco-based company's plan to charge users a monthly $8 fee for its blue verification badges comes after the Tesla founder took over as chief executive once he sealed his $44Bln acquisition of the social network late last week.
Amid mounting criticism of his move to levy a fee for getting or retaining a verified account on Twitter, Elon Musk has defended his decision by sharing a comparison meme on the microblogging website.
Musk, the founder of the auto giant Tesla and the world's richest man with a net worth of more than $200Bln, posted that people were ready to shell out $8 for a cup of coffee at Starbucks, but made a hue and cry about paying the same amount once a month for a blue tick on the platform.

In another tweet, the 51-year-old tycoon posted a picture of a sweatshirt that costs $58.

Meanwhile, netizens came up with their own memes in response to Musk.
Some also took to Twitter to slam him for justifying his decision.
"Elon make it $20 month - $8 is too cheap," one user said sarcastically.
"Mocking people into paying you doesn't seem like the best business idea," another added.
"Hey, Elon Musk can one pay that $8 in installments like every week $2," a third asked.
