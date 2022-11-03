https://sputniknews.com/20221103/frappuccino-or-blue-check-mark-elon-musks-meme-on-hard-choice-goes-viral-1103507372.html

Frappuccino or Blue Check Mark? Elon Musk's Meme on 'Hard Choice' Goes Viral

Frappuccino or Blue Check Mark? Elon Musk's Meme on 'Hard Choice' Goes Viral

According to media reports, Twitter will roll out its subscription plans next week. The San Francisco-based company's plan to charge users a monthly $8 fee for... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-03T09:10+0000

2022-11-03T09:10+0000

2022-11-03T09:17+0000

elon musk

twitter

twitter

memes

memes

internet memes

acquisition

takeover

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103529442_0:31:3001:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_3d1208d55b1477b573164876650efaea.jpg

Amid mounting criticism of his move to levy a fee for getting or retaining a verified account on Twitter, Elon Musk has defended his decision by sharing a comparison meme on the microblogging website.Musk, the founder of the auto giant Tesla and the world's richest man with a net worth of more than $200Bln, posted that people were ready to shell out $8 for a cup of coffee at Starbucks, but made a hue and cry about paying the same amount once a month for a blue tick on the platform. In another tweet, the 51-year-old tycoon posted a picture of a sweatshirt that costs $58.Meanwhile, netizens came up with their own memes in response to Musk.Some also took to Twitter to slam him for justifying his decision. "Elon make it $20 month - $8 is too cheap," one user said sarcastically."Hey, Elon Musk can one pay that $8 in installments like every week $2," a third asked.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

elon musk, twitter, twitter, memes, memes, internet memes, acquisition, takeover