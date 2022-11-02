https://sputniknews.com/20221102/video-of-pigs-licking-plates-meant-for-serving-food-to-rajasthans-poor-goes-viral-1102947905.html
Video of Pigs Licking Plates Meant For Serving Food to Rajasthan’s Poor Goes Viral
Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot introduced “Indira Rasoi Yojana” (a food scheme dedicated to the late PM and Congress leader Indira Gandhi) in 2020 to provide food to needy people in the state at a nominal price. As per the scheme, a person only has to pay INR 8 ($0.096), while INR 17 ($0.20) is paid by the state government.
The Congress-led state government in India’s Rajasthan
is in hot water after a video of pigs licking utensils meant to serve food under a government scheme went viral on social media.
The video, posted by several media outlets, shows pigs licking plates in front of MSJ College in the city of Bharatpur.
According to media reports, the kitchen, meant for serving food under the government scheme, was operated by an institution named "Mother Teresa."
Soon after the footage went viral, the state opposition party the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Congress government.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said it is not only unhygienic and disgusting, but humiliating too.
He also demanded an inquiry into the matter and questioned the state government of Rajasthan for not maintaining cleanliness under the scheme.
What is 'Indira Rasoi Yojana' ('Indira Kitchen Scheme')?
The scheme was launched by the Congress-led Rajasthan government in 2020 on the 76th birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi (son of Indira Gandhi). The program envisages food being provided to the poor and needy people of the state at a nominal price.
The government provides 100 gms of pulses, 100 gms of vegetables, 250 gms bread and pickles under the scheme.