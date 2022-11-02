https://sputniknews.com/20221102/us-approves-possible-535mln-sale-of-guided-rocket-launch-systems-to-finland---pentagon-1103217208.html
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Finland of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $535 million," DSCA said in a statement on Wednesday.The proposed sale would support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of Finland, a trusted partner and important force for stability and progress in Europe, the statement said. Finland intends to use the defense items to increase its national stock, bolstering the land and air defense capabilities of Europe’s northern flank, the statement said.In May, Finland and Sweden submitted applications to the NATO alliance following the launch of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. Their accession has been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.
