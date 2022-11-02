https://sputniknews.com/20221102/urgent---were-close-to-big-victory-says-netanyahu-after-israel-vote-1102933349.html

URGENT - 'We're Close to Big Victory' Says Netanyahu After Israel Vote

Jerusalem (AFP) - Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he was "close" to reclaiming power and forming a right-wing government after projected election... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

"We are close to a big victory," Netanyahu told supporters at a rally in Jerusalem. "We don't know the final results yet, but if the results are like the exit polls, I will form a national (right-wing) government."

