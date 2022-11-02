International
URGENT - 'We're Close to Big Victory' Says Netanyahu After Israel Vote
URGENT - 'We're Close to Big Victory' Says Netanyahu After Israel Vote
Jerusalem (AFP) - Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he was "close" to reclaiming power and forming a right-wing government after projected election...
"We are close to a big victory," Netanyahu told supporters at a rally in Jerusalem. "We don't know the final results yet, but if the results are like the exit polls, I will form a national (right-wing) government."
01:50 GMT 02.11.2022
Jerusalem (AFP) - Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he was "close" to reclaiming power and forming a right-wing government after projected election results showed a majority coalition was within reach for the veteran leader.
"We are close to a big victory," Netanyahu told supporters at a rally in Jerusalem. "We don't know the final results yet, but if the results are like the exit polls, I will form a national (right-wing) government."
