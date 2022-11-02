https://sputniknews.com/20221102/urgent---were-close-to-big-victory-says-netanyahu-after-israel-vote-1102933349.html
URGENT - 'We're Close to Big Victory' Says Netanyahu After Israel Vote
URGENT - 'We're Close to Big Victory' Says Netanyahu After Israel Vote
Jerusalem (AFP) - Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he was "close" to reclaiming power and forming a right-wing government after projected election... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-02T01:50+0000
2022-11-02T01:50+0000
2022-11-02T01:50+0000
world
israel
jerusalem
jerusalem
benjamin netanyahu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
"We are close to a big victory," Netanyahu told supporters at a rally in Jerusalem. "We don't know the final results yet, but if the results are like the exit polls, I will form a national (right-wing) government."
jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, jerusalem, jerusalem, benjamin netanyahu
israel, jerusalem, jerusalem, benjamin netanyahu
URGENT - 'We're Close to Big Victory' Says Netanyahu After Israel Vote
Jerusalem (AFP) - Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he was "close" to reclaiming power and forming a right-wing government after projected election results showed a majority coalition was within reach for the veteran leader.
"We are close to a big victory," Netanyahu told supporters at a rally in Jerusalem. "We don't know the final results yet, but if the results are like the exit polls, I will form a national (right-wing) government."