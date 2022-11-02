https://sputniknews.com/20221102/ukrainian-drones-endanger-un-grain-shipments--1102928007.html
Ukrainian Drones Endanger UN Grain Shipments
Robert Patillo - Civil Rights AttorneyJamarl Thomas - Co-Host “ Fault Lines” on Radio SputnikJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer and Co-Host of “Political Misfits" on Radio SputnikMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst.In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the Supreme Court arguments on cases of student college admissions based on race with civil rights attorney Robert Patillo.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Radio Sputnik show “Fault Lines”, to discuss Jair Bolsonaro's reaction after Ignacio Lula Da Silva's win in Brazil.Later in the hour, Fault lines spoke with former CIA officer and co-host of Radio Sputnik show “Political Misfits” John Kiriakou about the upcoming Israeli elections.In the third hour, the hosts spoke with Mark Sleboda, International Relations and Security Analyst, to discuss Ukrainian forces endangering cargo ships carrying grain through a humanitarian corridor mediated by the United Nations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
