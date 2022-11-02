Two Men Stripped & Whipped For Allegedly Selling Beef in India's Chhattisgarh - Video

https://sputniknews.com/20221102/two-men-stripped--whipped-for-allegedly-selling-beef-in-indias-chhattisgarh---video-1102948973.html
The cow is considered a sacred animal in Hinduism. Since the Hindu-inclined BJP-led government came to power at the federal level in 2014, the slaughter and sale of cows to slaughterhouses has become illegal in 20 of India’s 28 states.
A group of people in India's Chhattisgarh state has punished two men by stripping and parading them half-naked in the streets, and whipping them with a belt for allegedly selling beef.
A video of the incident, recorded by someone from the crowd, is making the rounds on the Internet. It shows the men, stripped to their underwear, being paraded through a street and followed by an angry mob. A man in the crowd is then seen whipping one of the accused with a belt.
Later, a police case was filed against the two victims.
In his complaint, a man named Sumit Nayak alleged that the two accused -- Narsingh Das (50) and Ramnivas Mehar (52) -- were riding a two-wheeler loaded with a white sack.
Police reportedly arrested the two persons and about 33 kg of meat was seized from them. A veterinary doctor is yet to ascertain if it was beef or something else.
After the video went viral on social media, a number of netizens reacted to the incident.
While some said that it was a case of "blatant vigilantism," others questioned the law and order situation in the state.
Meanwhile, the two were produced in court today and have been ordered to remain in police custody.