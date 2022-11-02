https://sputniknews.com/20221102/the-atlantic-wants-amnesty-for-those-whose-implemented-the-pandemic-restrictions-1102932601.html
The Atlantic Wants 'Amnesty' for Those Whose Implemented the Pandemic Restrictions
The Atlantic Wants 'Amnesty' for Those Whose Implemented the Pandemic Restrictions
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US border agents being attacked, and Elon Musk firing the entire Twitter board.
The Atlantic Wants 'Amnesty' for Those Whose Implemented the Pandemic Restrictions
The Atlantic Wants 'Amnesty' for Those Whose Implemented the Pandemic Restrictions
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro – Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Kyrie Irving is in Trouble for Discussing Judaism, Atheist Jews, and ZionismTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | MSNBC is Angered by Elon Musk Tweets, Comedy Angers the Left, and Obama Confronted by Peace ProtestorsIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Rabbi Yaakov about the promotion of a controversial film on Judaism, Zionism has purposely confused people on Judaism, and how the media weaponize antisemitism. Rabbi Yaakov commented on the film tweeted by NBA star Kyrie Irving and how secular Jews have used Zionism as a tool of confusion. Rabbi Yaakov spoke about Israeli politics and signs that Benjamin Netanyahu will become Prime Minister again.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about the 2022 midterms, Paul Pelosi attacked, and Elon Musk buying Twitter. Tyler talked about the lack of transparency surrounding the Paul Pelosi attack and the media blaming Trump supporters for political violence. Tyler spoke about social media collusion with government censorship and if there will be any consequences for government censorship exposed.
The Atlantic Wants 'Amnesty' for Those Whose Implemented the Pandemic Restrictions
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US border agents being attacked, and Elon Musk firing the entire Twitter board.
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro – Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Kyrie Irving is in Trouble for Discussing Judaism, Atheist Jews, and Zionism
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | MSNBC is Angered by Elon Musk Tweets, Comedy Angers the Left, and Obama Confronted by Peace Protestors
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Rabbi Yaakov about the promotion of a controversial film on Judaism, Zionism has purposely confused people on Judaism, and how the media weaponize antisemitism. Rabbi Yaakov commented on the film tweeted by NBA star Kyrie Irving and how secular Jews have used Zionism as a tool of confusion. Rabbi Yaakov spoke about Israeli politics and signs that Benjamin Netanyahu will become Prime Minister again.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about the 2022 midterms, Paul Pelosi attacked, and Elon Musk buying Twitter. Tyler talked about the lack of transparency surrounding the Paul Pelosi attack and the media blaming Trump supporters for political violence. Tyler spoke about social media collusion with government censorship and if there will be any consequences for government censorship exposed.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik