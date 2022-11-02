International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20221102/the-atlantic-wants-amnesty-for-those-whose-implemented-the-pandemic-restrictions-1102932601.html
The Atlantic Wants 'Amnesty' for Those Whose Implemented the Pandemic Restrictions
The Atlantic Wants 'Amnesty' for Those Whose Implemented the Pandemic Restrictions
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US border agents being attacked, and Elon Musk firing the entire... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-02T09:28+0000
2022-11-02T09:28+0000
the backstory
rnc
zionism
radio
paul pelosi
elon musk
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102932455_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b83d348c6efb4285e6518a614359d5ab.png
The Atlantic Wants 'Amnesty' for Those Whose Implemented the Pandemic Restrictions
The Atlantic Wants 'Amnesty' for Those Whose Implemented the Pandemic Restrictions
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro – Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Kyrie Irving is in Trouble for Discussing Judaism, Atheist Jews, and ZionismTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | MSNBC is Angered by Elon Musk Tweets, Comedy Angers the Left, and Obama Confronted by Peace ProtestorsIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Rabbi Yaakov about the promotion of a controversial film on Judaism, Zionism has purposely confused people on Judaism, and how the media weaponize antisemitism. Rabbi Yaakov commented on the film tweeted by NBA star Kyrie Irving and how secular Jews have used Zionism as a tool of confusion. Rabbi Yaakov spoke about Israeli politics and signs that Benjamin Netanyahu will become Prime Minister again.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about the 2022 midterms, Paul Pelosi attacked, and Elon Musk buying Twitter. Tyler talked about the lack of transparency surrounding the Paul Pelosi attack and the media blaming Trump supporters for political violence. Tyler spoke about social media collusion with government censorship and if there will be any consequences for government censorship exposed.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102932455_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_643b32a2bd9b010cc8c9a1c19561cd10.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rnc, zionism, аудио, radio, paul pelosi, elon musk, twitter
rnc, zionism, аудио, radio, paul pelosi, elon musk, twitter

The Atlantic Wants 'Amnesty' for Those Whose Implemented the Pandemic Restrictions

09:28 GMT 02.11.2022
The Backstory
The Atlantic Wants 'Amnesty' for Those Whose Implemented the Pandemic Restrictions
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US border agents being attacked, and Elon Musk firing the entire Twitter board.
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro – Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Kyrie Irving is in Trouble for Discussing Judaism, Atheist Jews, and Zionism
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | MSNBC is Angered by Elon Musk Tweets, Comedy Angers the Left, and Obama Confronted by Peace Protestors
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Rabbi Yaakov about the promotion of a controversial film on Judaism, Zionism has purposely confused people on Judaism, and how the media weaponize antisemitism. Rabbi Yaakov commented on the film tweeted by NBA star Kyrie Irving and how secular Jews have used Zionism as a tool of confusion. Rabbi Yaakov spoke about Israeli politics and signs that Benjamin Netanyahu will become Prime Minister again.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about the 2022 midterms, Paul Pelosi attacked, and Elon Musk buying Twitter. Tyler talked about the lack of transparency surrounding the Paul Pelosi attack and the media blaming Trump supporters for political violence. Tyler spoke about social media collusion with government censorship and if there will be any consequences for government censorship exposed.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала