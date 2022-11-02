https://sputniknews.com/20221102/russia-suspends-grain-deal-dhs-works-to-police-social-media-dems-midterm-hopes-falling-1102932897.html

Russia Suspends Grain Deal; DHS Works to Police Social Media; Dems Midterm Hopes Falling

Russia Suspends Grain Deal; DHS Works to Police Social Media; Dems Midterm Hopes Falling

The US Department of Homeland Security has been working directly with Social Media giants to police speech in favor of US government narratives. 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-02T09:21+0000

2022-11-02T09:21+0000

2022-11-02T09:21+0000

the critical hour

radio

black sea

dhs

twitter

seth rich

benjamin netanyahu

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102932751_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_49fc1b22d01dac365b0df0a44cc6276e.png

Russia Leaves Grain Deal; DHS Works to Police Social Media; Dems Midterm Hopes Falling The US Department of Homeland Security has been working directly with Social Media giants to police speech in favor of US government narratives.

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Russia. Russia has decided to vacate the Black Sea corridor grain deal due to NATO's use of it to launch drone attacks on the base of the Black Sea fleet. Also, Moscow will help African countries obtain grain amid the suspension of the deal and Finnish law enforcement is finding that arms trafficking from Ukraine has gotten out of control.Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the Global South. Presidents Petro and Maduro will meet in Caracas to discuss mutual concerns. Also, Latin American leaders congratulate Lula De Silva on his win as President Bolsonaro contemplates his next move.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss social media censorship. The US Department of Homeland Security has been working directly with Social Media giants to police speech in favor of US government narratives. Also, the FBI is trying to seal Seth Rich's laptop for 66 years.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. The US is deploying nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to Australia in a move to raise the stakes against China. Also, North Korea argues that the US is preparing to attack as military exercises on its border escalate.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Russia will donate grain to Lebanon following its termination of the Black Sea grain deal. Also, Israel seizes more Palestinian land for settlements and Benjamin Netanyahu works to reclaim power in Israel.Levi Rickert, editor, and publisher of NativeNewsOnline.net, joins us to discuss Indigenous abuse in Canada. A town in Canada is being outed for indigenous abuse and murder as the practice of taking indigenous citizens out of town and leaving them to freeze to death is coming into international focus.Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. President Putin has skewered US foreign policy for the absurdity of simultaneous military and economic confrontation with two nuclear powers.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss Israel's election. John Kiriakou is on the ground in Israel reporting on the election. Benjamin Netanyahu moves to regain power with his far right-wing movement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

black sea

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, black sea, dhs, twitter, seth rich, benjamin netanyahu, israel, аудио