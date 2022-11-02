International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221102/india-conducts-maiden-flight-of-long-range-ballistic-missile-defense-interceptor-1102991957.html
India Conducts Maiden Flight of Long-Range Ballistic Missile Defense Interceptor
India Conducts Maiden Flight of Long-Range Ballistic Missile Defense Interceptor
India’s state-run Defense Research and Development Organization is developing a different version of an interceptor missile to protect strategic assets from... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-02T15:15+0000
2022-11-02T15:15+0000
india's defense research and development organization (drdo)
ballistic missile
missile interceptor
rajnath singh
bmd
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1103025317_70:0:1211:642_1920x0_80_0_0_7b5717465657effc569ac2b29c696f11.png
India on Wednesday carried out a maiden flight test of the AD-1 long-range interceptor missile with a "large kill altitude bracket" off the coast of the eastern state of Odisha, the Defense Ministry said.The two-stage solid motor propelled missile is equipped with a domestically developed advanced control system, navigation, and guidance algorithm.Defense Minister Rajnath Singh described the AD-1 as a unique interceptor with advanced technologies available to very few nations. Only the US, Russia, Israel, and France have the capability to develop such advanced missile systems.The AD-1 has the capacity to shoot down enemy missiles both within the earth's atmosphere (endoatmospheric) and outside it (exoatmospheric).The endoatmospheric missile can intercept incoming targets at an altitude of 15 to 25 kilometers, and the exoatmospheric missile can kill an incoming ballistic missile within a range of 2,000 km.Another version of the interceptor is being developed that can take out incoming missiles at a distance of up to 5,000 km.DRDO chairman Dr Samir V. Kamat stated that the interceptor will provide “great operational flexibility to the users and having capability to engage many different types of targets.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1103025317_212:0:1068:642_1920x0_80_0_0_713387a8ed5842823785b061aebd9b80.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india's defense research and development organization (drdo), ballistic missile, missile interceptor, rajnath singh, bmd
india's defense research and development organization (drdo), ballistic missile, missile interceptor, rajnath singh, bmd

India Conducts Maiden Flight of Long-Range Ballistic Missile Defense Interceptor

15:15 GMT 02.11.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @ANIScreenshot from the video showing the maiden launch of the AD-1 long-range interceptor missile
Screenshot from the video showing the maiden launch of the AD-1 long-range interceptor missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @ANI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
India’s state-run Defense Research and Development Organization is developing a different version of an interceptor missile to protect strategic assets from enemy aerial threats. India is part of a select group of countries possessing domestic capability to develop such systems. The other four countries are the US, Russia, Israel, and France.
India on Wednesday carried out a maiden flight test of the AD-1 long-range interceptor missile with a "large kill altitude bracket" off the coast of the eastern state of Odisha, the Defense Ministry said.
The two-stage solid motor propelled missile is equipped with a domestically developed advanced control system, navigation, and guidance algorithm.

“The flight-test was carried out with participation of all Ballistic Missile Defense weapon system elements located at different geographical locations,” the Defense Ministry added.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh described the AD-1 as a unique interceptor with advanced technologies available to very few nations. Only the US, Russia, Israel, and France have the capability to develop such advanced missile systems.
The AD-1 has the capacity to shoot down enemy missiles both within the earth's atmosphere (endoatmospheric) and outside it (exoatmospheric).
The endoatmospheric missile can intercept incoming targets at an altitude of 15 to 25 kilometers, and the exoatmospheric missile can kill an incoming ballistic missile within a range of 2,000 km.
Another version of the interceptor is being developed that can take out incoming missiles at a distance of up to 5,000 km.
DRDO chairman Dr Samir V. Kamat stated that the interceptor will provide “great operational flexibility to the users and having capability to engage many different types of targets.”
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала