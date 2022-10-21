International
WATCH: India Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Nuclear-Capable Agni Missile
WATCH: India Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Nuclear-Capable Agni Missile
The new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni P’ is being developed by the state-run Defence Research and Development Organization. Agni missiles... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International
India on Friday test-launched the latest variant of its Agni family of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, known under thae name 'Agni Prime', off the coast of Odisha state.The 25 metric ton missile is capable of being launched from either rail-based or road-mobile platforms anywhere in India.Described as an “advanced variant of Agni-class of missiles,” the Agni Prime can hit targets between 1,000 km and 2,000 km away.The two-stage canisterized solid propellant ballistic missile, with a dual redundant navigation and guidance system, can be stored in a silo for up to 10 years.
WATCH: India Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Nuclear-Capable Agni Missile

12:56 GMT 21.10.2022
© Photo : ANI
The new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni P’ is being developed by the state-run Defence Research and Development Organization. Agni missiles constitute the backbone of India's land-based nuclear deterrence.
India on Friday test-launched the latest variant of its Agni family of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, known under thae name 'Agni Prime', off the coast of Odisha state.
The 25 metric ton missile is capable of being launched from either rail-based or road-mobile platforms anywhere in India.

The missile, which was successfully tested last year in June and December, met “all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy,” the Indian Defense Ministry said, adding that the launch was tracked by various telemetry and radar stations across its path.

Described as an “advanced variant of Agni-class of missiles,” the Agni Prime can hit targets between 1,000 km and 2,000 km away.
The two-stage canisterized solid propellant ballistic missile, with a dual redundant navigation and guidance system, can be stored in a silo for up to 10 years.
