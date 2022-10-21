https://sputniknews.com/20221021/watch-india-successfully-test-fires-new-generation-nuclear-capable-agni-missile-1102499383.html

WATCH: India Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Nuclear-Capable Agni Missile

The new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni P’ is being developed by the state-run Defence Research and Development Organization. Agni missiles... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

India on Friday test-launched the latest variant of its Agni family of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, known under thae name 'Agni Prime', off the coast of Odisha state.The 25 metric ton missile is capable of being launched from either rail-based or road-mobile platforms anywhere in India.Described as an “advanced variant of Agni-class of missiles,” the Agni Prime can hit targets between 1,000 km and 2,000 km away.The two-stage canisterized solid propellant ballistic missile, with a dual redundant navigation and guidance system, can be stored in a silo for up to 10 years.

