https://sputniknews.com/20221102/cats-may-help-solve-puzzling-crimes-1102939402.html
Cats May Help Solve Puzzling Crimes
Cats May Help Solve Puzzling Crimes
While DNA analysis has been used for a long time now, Touch or Trace DNA is a relatively new type of examination relying often on a tiny sample, as few as 10... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-02T08:01+0000
2022-11-02T08:01+0000
2022-11-02T08:01+0000
science & tech
science
study
cats
fur
dna
crime
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092804457_0:200:1920:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_dacb2665f0be98008ad9ef2692bd0c7b.jpg
A cat's fur can retain enough DNA to allow the furry felines to provide much-needed evidence for solving a crime, a study revealed.So-called touch DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid - the hereditary material in humans and almost all other organisms) can be used by investigators of a criminal act to either rule out certain people as suspects or direct them towards unexpected likely perpetrators. Also called Trace DNA, it is obtained from shed skin cells and other biological material transferred from a donor to an object or a person during physical contact.Heidi Monkman, together with Dr. Mariya Goray, from the College of Science and Engineering at Flinders, collected human DNA from 20 pet cats from multiple households. The study, carried out in collaboration with the Victoria Police Forensic Services Department, found detectable levels of DNA in 80 percent of the samples. According to the team, in 70 percent of the cats tested so-called “interpretable profiles” were discovered that could be linked to a “person of interest” in a crime.It is hoped that further research on the transfer of human DNA to animals, such as the collaborative work on cats and dogs currently underway at the Flinders University forensic laboratory, could offer new insights into interpreting forensic DNA results obtained from a crime scene that includes pets.
https://sputniknews.com/20221020/secrets-of-ancient-neanderthal-family-uncovered-through-dna-analysis-1102456155.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220814/pet-me-not-study-says-cat-people-might-adore-their-felines-way-too-much-sometimes-1099570960.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092804457_122:0:1829:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_b69b9e63681188841fdff405f55093f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
science, study, cats, fur, dna, crime
science, study, cats, fur, dna, crime
Cats May Help Solve Puzzling Crimes
While DNA analysis has been used for a long time now, Touch or Trace DNA is a relatively new type of examination relying often on a tiny sample, as few as 10 skin cells left on an object. Interestingly, calling it Touch DNA is actually a misnomer, as the material could be transferred without the item being touched directly.
A cat's fur can retain enough DNA
to allow the furry felines to provide much-needed evidence for solving a crime, a study revealed.
So-called touch DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid - the hereditary material in humans and almost all other organisms) can be used by investigators of a criminal act to either rule out certain people as suspects or direct them towards unexpected likely perpetrators. Also called Trace DNA, it is obtained from shed skin cells and other biological material transferred from a donor to an object or a person during physical contact.
"Collection of human DNA needs to become very important in crime scene investigations, but there is a lack of data on companion animals such as cats and dogs in their relationship to human DNA transfer. These companion animals can be highly relevant in assessing the presence and activities of the inhabitants of the household, or any recent visitors to the scene," forensic scientist Heidi Monkman of Flinders University in Australia, was cited by media as saying.
Heidi Monkman, together with Dr. Mariya Goray, from the College of Science and Engineering at Flinders, collected human DNA from 20 pet cats from multiple households. The study, carried out in collaboration with the Victoria Police Forensic Services Department, found detectable levels of DNA in 80 percent of the samples. According to the team, in 70 percent of the cats tested so-called “interpretable profiles” were discovered that could be linked to a “person of interest” in a crime.
It is hoped that further research on the transfer of human DNA to animals, such as the collaborative work on cats and dogs currently underway at the Flinders University forensic laboratory, could offer new insights into interpreting forensic DNA results obtained from a crime scene that includes pets.