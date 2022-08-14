https://sputniknews.com/20220814/pet-me-not-study-says-cat-people-might-adore-their-felines-way-too-much-sometimes-1099570960.html
Pet Me Not: Study Says 'Cat People' Might Adore Their Felines Way Too Much Sometimes
Showing too much affection to your adorable cat? Well, your pet might not always like it - and there now is scientific evidence to prove it. 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
Researchers at Nottingham Trent University in England conducted a study
on experienced cat parents and reveal that giving too much affection to cats could affect their behaviour.
During the experiment, around 119 cat lovers were asked to fill out a survey in advance, assessing their personality and experience with cats.
Each volunteer was given five minutes each in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to interact with three cats like they normally would with their own pet but only when the feline approaches them.
Researchers analyzed the areas where the participants would commonly pet their cats and found out that those who rated themselves as experienced cat lovers would pet them in unwanted and uncomfortable areas.
It turns out there are "red" areas where cats don't typically want to be petted. Such areas are their stomach, base of the tail, legs, back, and tummy. Meanwhile, "green" areas are the base of ears, cheeks, or jaw. Other areas seem to be “yellow.”
However, the study explained that people with more cat experience feel more comfortable approaching the animal’s “red” zones.
"Of course, every cat is an individual and many will have specific preferences for how they prefer to be interacted with," said Lauren Finka, a researcher in animal behavior and welfare at Nottingham Trent University in the UK. "However, there are also some good general principles to follow in order to ensure every cat is as comfortable as possible and that their specific needs are being met."
Moreover, participants who reported having more cats at home and who have had cats for longer were less likely to give cats as much control and freedom during interactions as they really should have.
"Our findings suggest that certain characteristics we might assume would make someone good at interacting with cats – how knowledgeable they say they are, their cat ownership experiences and being older – should not always be considered as reliable indicators of a person's suitability to adopt certain cats, particularly those with specific handling or behavioral needs," Finka said.