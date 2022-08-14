https://sputniknews.com/20220814/pet-me-not-study-says-cat-people-might-adore-their-felines-way-too-much-sometimes-1099570960.html

Pet Me Not: Study Says 'Cat People' Might Adore Their Felines Way Too Much Sometimes

Pet Me Not: Study Says 'Cat People' Might Adore Their Felines Way Too Much Sometimes

Showing too much affection to your adorable cat? Well, your pet might not always like it - and there now is scientific evidence to prove it. 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-14T09:01+0000

2022-08-14T09:01+0000

2022-08-14T09:01+0000

cat

cat

scientific study

research

animal research

animal

science & tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099377151_0:438:2861:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_659f1b69639a8f405c0d12db3a2dea0b.jpg

Researchers at Nottingham Trent University in England conducted a study on experienced cat parents and reveal that giving too much affection to cats could affect their behaviour.During the experiment, around 119 cat lovers were asked to fill out a survey in advance, assessing their personality and experience with cats.Each volunteer was given five minutes each in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to interact with three cats like they normally would with their own pet but only when the feline approaches them.Researchers analyzed the areas where the participants would commonly pet their cats and found out that those who rated themselves as experienced cat lovers would pet them in unwanted and uncomfortable areas.It turns out there are "red" areas where cats don't typically want to be petted. Such areas are their stomach, base of the tail, legs, back, and tummy. Meanwhile, "green" areas are the base of ears, cheeks, or jaw. Other areas seem to be “yellow.”However, the study explained that people with more cat experience feel more comfortable approaching the animal’s “red” zones.Moreover, participants who reported having more cats at home and who have had cats for longer were less likely to give cats as much control and freedom during interactions as they really should have.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

cat, cat, scientific study, research, animal research, animal