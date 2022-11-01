International
US Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks House Panel From Accessing Trump Tax Returns
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporary blocked a House committee from accessing former President Donald Trump’s tax... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International
"It is ordered that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 21-5289, is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court," the order read.The House Committee on Ways and Means must file a response to the application by November 10.Trump, who has refused to make his tax returns public per the norm for US presidents, had appealed to the Supreme Court to dodge the committee’s request. The committee had argued that it needs his tax returns as part of its investigation into the IRS’ auditing process for presidents.The US Court of Appeals had upheld a previous court ruling allowing the committee to access Trump’s records. Without Roberts’ intervention, the ruling would have gone into effect Thursday.
15:08 GMT 01.11.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporary blocked a House committee from accessing former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday, according to a court order.
"It is ordered that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 21-5289, is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court," the order read.
The House Committee on Ways and Means must file a response to the application by November 10.
Trump, who has refused to make his tax returns public per the norm for US presidents, had appealed to the Supreme Court to dodge the committee’s request.
The committee had argued that it needs his tax returns as part of its investigation into the IRS’ auditing process for presidents.
The US Court of Appeals had upheld a previous court ruling allowing the committee to access Trump’s records. Without Roberts’ intervention, the ruling would have gone into effect Thursday.
