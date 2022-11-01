https://sputniknews.com/20221101/stephen-king-clash-with-elon-musk-over-monthly-fee-for-verified-accounts-1102909867.html
Stephen King Clashes With Elon Musk Over Monthly Fee for Verified Accounts
Stephen King Clashes With Elon Musk Over Monthly Fee for Verified Accounts
Musk officially became Twitter CEO on Monday following the $44 billion acquisition of the social network last week. Immediately after taking charge, the Tesla... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-01T12:35+0000
2022-11-01T12:35+0000
2022-11-01T12:37+0000
elon musk
twitter
twitter
acquisition
takeover
ceo
ceo
author
tesla
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102791084_0:115:2191:1347_1920x0_80_0_0_f4c340dbc2cbb4bc59f309a7b967de6c.jpg
Amid mounting criticism of the alleged plan to charge $20 a month from verified customers, new Twitter boss Elon Musk has responded to American author and novelist Stephen King's sharp reaction to the news.Since Musk took control of the microblogging platform in late October, there has been widespread speculation that the social media behemoth will soon ask verified account holders to pay a monthly fee. By mentioning Enron in his tweet, King apparently took a swipe at Twitter, suggesting that the social media giant will fall the same way the American energy provider fell in the 2000s. In the 1990s, Enron witnessed rapid growth and even posted a revenue of nearly $101 billion in 2000 before going bust in 2006 following an accounting fraud.Musk lately updated his bio from "Chief Twit" to "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator".Before that, he sacked Twitter's previous chief, Parag Agrawal, and other top executives of the San Francisco-based company. Among those fired are Twitter's legal, policy and trust department chief Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal, and Sean Edgett, who served as the organization's general counsel for a decade, were all fired from their respective posts.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102791084_121:0:2068:1460_1920x0_80_0_0_4cc973dcd121b4106b68fc67fac188b6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
elon musk, twitter, twitter, acquisition, takeover, ceo, ceo, author, tesla
elon musk, twitter, twitter, acquisition, takeover, ceo, ceo, author, tesla
Stephen King Clashes With Elon Musk Over Monthly Fee for Verified Accounts
12:35 GMT 01.11.2022 (Updated: 12:37 GMT 01.11.2022)
Musk officially became Twitter CEO on Monday following the $44 billion acquisition of the social network last week. Immediately after taking charge, the Tesla founder sacked Parag Agrawal along with other top executives of the San Francisco-based company.
Amid mounting criticism of the alleged plan to charge
$20 a month from verified customers, new Twitter boss Elon Musk has responded to American author and novelist Stephen King's sharp reaction to the news.
Since Musk took control of the microblogging platform in late October, there has been widespread speculation that the social media behemoth will soon ask verified account holders to pay a monthly fee.
As those reports swirled, King took to Twitter on Monday to slam the proposed move. "$20 a month to keep my blue check? F*ck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron," King wrote.
By mentioning Enron in his tweet, King apparently took a swipe at Twitter, suggesting that the social media giant will fall the same way the American energy provider fell in the 2000s. In the 1990s, Enron witnessed rapid growth and even posted a revenue of nearly $101 billion in 2000 before going bust in 2006 following an accounting fraud.
Replying to King, Musk said on Tuesday, "We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?" HE further added that he will "explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls."
Musk lately updated his bio from "Chief Twit" to "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator".
Before that, he sacked Twitter's previous chief, Parag Agrawal, and other top executives of the San Francisco-based company. Among those fired are Twitter's legal, policy and trust department chief Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal, and Sean Edgett, who served as the organization's general counsel for a decade, were all fired from their respective posts.