Stephen King Clashes With Elon Musk Over Monthly Fee for Verified Accounts

Amid mounting criticism of the alleged plan to charge $20 a month from verified customers, new Twitter boss Elon Musk has responded to American author and novelist Stephen King's sharp reaction to the news.Since Musk took control of the microblogging platform in late October, there has been widespread speculation that the social media behemoth will soon ask verified account holders to pay a monthly fee. By mentioning Enron in his tweet, King apparently took a swipe at Twitter, suggesting that the social media giant will fall the same way the American energy provider fell in the 2000s. In the 1990s, Enron witnessed rapid growth and even posted a revenue of nearly $101 billion in 2000 before going bust in 2006 following an accounting fraud.Musk lately updated his bio from "Chief Twit" to "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator".Before that, he sacked Twitter's previous chief, Parag Agrawal, and other top executives of the San Francisco-based company. Among those fired are Twitter's legal, policy and trust department chief Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal, and Sean Edgett, who served as the organization's general counsel for a decade, were all fired from their respective posts.

