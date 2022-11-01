International
Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Held Without Bail, Hearing Set for Friday - Attorney
21:46 GMT 01.11.2022
© AP Photo / Noah BergerSan Francisco deputy public defender Adam Lipson, attorney for David DePape, who is accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, leaves his client's arraignment in San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in San Francisco.
San Francisco deputy public defender Adam Lipson, attorney for David DePape, who is accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, leaves his client's arraignment in San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in San Francisco. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2022
© AP Photo / Noah Berger
