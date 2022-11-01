https://sputniknews.com/20221101/paul-pelosi-hammer-attack-suspect-held-without-bail-hearing-set-for-friday---attorney-1102932268.html

Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Held Without Bail, Hearing Set for Friday - Attorney

WASHINGTON, November 1 (Sputnik) --David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco, where he... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

americas

nancy pelosi

murder charges

us

DePape’s public defender, Adam Lipson, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday following DePape’s court hearing, announcing that DePape had waived his right to a hearing within 10 days.DePape is facing both state and federal charges for the alleged attack, meaning that federal authorities would arrest DePape even if San Francisco were to release him, Lipson said. DePape is being charged with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a US official with intent to retaliate on account of official duties, as well as one count of attempted kidnapping of a US official on account of their duties, the Justice Department also announced on Monday.The suspect entered the Pelosis' home on Friday and attacked the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, although his apparent target was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who was in Washington, DC, at the time. DePape suffered a dislocated shoulder during his arrest and has signed a protective order agreeing to stay away from the speaker and her husband.

