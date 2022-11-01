https://sputniknews.com/20221101/lula-defeats-bolsonaro-ukraine-grain-deal-paul-pelosi-hammer-attack-1102886224.html

Lula Defeats Bolsonaro, Ukraine Grain Deal, Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack

Lula Defeats Bolsonaro, Ukraine Grain Deal, Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack

New attack ads on Joe Biden appear, Seoul’s Halloween turns tragic, and Elon Musk continues to roil Twitter. 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-01T08:36+0000

2022-11-01T08:36+0000

2022-11-01T08:36+0000

political misfits

radio

lula da silva

brazil

ukraine

grain

paul pelosi

seoul

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102886076_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_342d5c3ef4617af0a18240ac8d95efaf.png

Lula Defeats Bolsonaro, Ukraine Grain Deal, Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack New attack ads on Joe Biden appear, Seoul’s Halloween turns tragic, and Elon Musk continues to roil Twitter.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss drone strikes on Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Russia’s suspension of the Black Sea grain deal, and accusations that the UK was behind Saturday’s drone attack.Journalist and writer Dan Lazare discusses the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, tightening midterm races, peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Biden’s short temper with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ alleged phone hack, and SCOTUS taking on affirmative action.Journalist at Brasil Wire Nathalia Urban discusses the election results in Brazil, the increasing radicalization of the Brazilian electorate, voter suppression accusations, President Jair Bolsonaro’s response, and South America’s pink tide.Paul Wright, managing editor Prison Legal News and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center, discusses Rikers’ ban on all mail, violence rates in U.S. prisons, and question of prison slave labor on ballots this year.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the DHS surveillance of Portland, OR activists, and Elon Musk’s radical changes to Twitter, including the firing of the board and demanding a fee from verified accounts.The Misfits also discuss the Israeli elections this week, including the noticeable lack of political advertising, Netanyahu’s likely return to power, and the increasing right-wing orientation of the Israeli political landscape.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

brazil

ukraine

seoul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

аудио, radio, lula da silva, brazil, ukraine, grain, paul pelosi, seoul, elon musk, twitter, department of homeland security (dhs)