International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
https://sputniknews.com/20221101/lula-defeats-bolsonaro-ukraine-grain-deal-paul-pelosi-hammer-attack-1102886224.html
Lula Defeats Bolsonaro, Ukraine Grain Deal, Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack
Lula Defeats Bolsonaro, Ukraine Grain Deal, Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack
New attack ads on Joe Biden appear, Seoul’s Halloween turns tragic, and Elon Musk continues to roil Twitter. 01.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-01T08:36+0000
2022-11-01T08:36+0000
political misfits
radio
lula da silva
brazil
ukraine
grain
paul pelosi
seoul
elon musk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102886076_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_342d5c3ef4617af0a18240ac8d95efaf.png
Lula Defeats Bolsonaro, Ukraine Grain Deal, Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack
New attack ads on Joe Biden appear, Seoul’s Halloween turns tragic, and Elon Musk continues to roil Twitter.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss drone strikes on Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Russia’s suspension of the Black Sea grain deal, and accusations that the UK was behind Saturday’s drone attack.Journalist and writer Dan Lazare discusses the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, tightening midterm races, peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Biden’s short temper with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ alleged phone hack, and SCOTUS taking on affirmative action.Journalist at Brasil Wire Nathalia Urban discusses the election results in Brazil, the increasing radicalization of the Brazilian electorate, voter suppression accusations, President Jair Bolsonaro’s response, and South America’s pink tide.Paul Wright, managing editor Prison Legal News and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center, discusses Rikers’ ban on all mail, violence rates in U.S. prisons, and question of prison slave labor on ballots this year.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the DHS surveillance of Portland, OR activists, and Elon Musk’s radical changes to Twitter, including the firing of the board and demanding a fee from verified accounts.The Misfits also discuss the Israeli elections this week, including the noticeable lack of political advertising, Netanyahu’s likely return to power, and the increasing right-wing orientation of the Israeli political landscape.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
brazil
ukraine
seoul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102886076_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5f2a4308c6cb2ee5368fa3172e9bfa25.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
аудио, radio, lula da silva, brazil, ukraine, grain, paul pelosi, seoul, elon musk, twitter, department of homeland security (dhs)
аудио, radio, lula da silva, brazil, ukraine, grain, paul pelosi, seoul, elon musk, twitter, department of homeland security (dhs)

Lula Defeats Bolsonaro, Ukraine Grain Deal, Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack

08:36 GMT 01.11.2022
Political Misfits
Lula Defeats Bolsonaro, Ukraine Grain Deal, Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
New attack ads on Joe Biden appear, Seoul’s Halloween turns tragic, and Elon Musk continues to roil Twitter.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss drone strikes on Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Russia’s suspension of the Black Sea grain deal, and accusations that the UK was behind Saturday’s drone attack.
Journalist and writer Dan Lazare discusses the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, tightening midterm races, peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Biden’s short temper with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ alleged phone hack, and SCOTUS taking on affirmative action.
Journalist at Brasil Wire Nathalia Urban discusses the election results in Brazil, the increasing radicalization of the Brazilian electorate, voter suppression accusations, President Jair Bolsonaro’s response, and South America’s pink tide.
Paul Wright, managing editor Prison Legal News and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center, discusses Rikers’ ban on all mail, violence rates in U.S. prisons, and question of prison slave labor on ballots this year.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the DHS surveillance of Portland, OR activists, and Elon Musk’s radical changes to Twitter, including the firing of the board and demanding a fee from verified accounts.
The Misfits also discuss the Israeli elections this week, including the noticeable lack of political advertising, Netanyahu’s likely return to power, and the increasing right-wing orientation of the Israeli political landscape.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала