Eighty Percent of America Feels the Country Is 'Out of Control'

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the beginning of the criminal trial of Donald Trump's real estate

Eighty Percent of America Feels the Country is " Out of Control" On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the beginning of the criminal trial of Donald Trump's real estate business, and Delta Air pilots vote to authorize a strike.

Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Compulsory Voting, Lula Wins in Brazil, and Election DenialJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The Media Collude with the Deep State, Paul Pelosi Attacked, and Twitter Resorting Free Speech OnlineIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about working in media, self taught media career, and Barack Obama campaigning without Joe Biden. Jamarl discussed the amount of research he does and understanding global politics. Jamarl spoke about his trip to cover the elections in Brazil and the lack of response from the election loss by Jair Bolsonaro.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Jim Hoft about the attacks on Elon Musk, the Paul Pelosi story, and leftist journalists who come out against free speech. Jim commented on the Paul Pelosi story and the mainstream media blaming the attack on MAGA supporters. Jim discussed the censorship happening on social media and evidence of social media companies directly working with the US government.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

