Death Toll From Typhoon Nalgae in Philippines Reportedly Reaches 110

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the Nalgae typhoon (locally known as Paeng) has increased to 110 people, with 63 others injured and 23 individuals still... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

The death of 79 people was confirmed, while the identities of 31 victims are being determined, a local news website reported.The typhoon has already affected 2 million people and caused damages worth $20.6 million to the Philippine agriculture. The two local Philippine airline companies, AirAsia Philippines and Cebu Pacific Air, on Monday canceled 28 flights because of the severe storm.Nalgae struck the territory of the Philippines on October 27. It barreled across 14 provinces and districts of the country and caused severe floods and landslides. The storm left the Philippines on Monday and is forecast to head toward southern China, while weakening tropical storm Paeng is approaching the country.

