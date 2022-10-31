International
Putin Sends Condolences to India's President, Prime Minister Over Gujarat Bridge Collapse
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International
"Dear Madam President, dear Mr Prime Minister, please accept my most sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat. Please convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as the wishes of a speedy recovery to all those affected by this disaster," the telegram, published on the Kremlin's website, read.A colonial-era bridge in the Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, reportedly killing over 140 people. At least 19 people are said to have been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. So far, 177 people have been rescued, but the search operation is still underway.The bridge was reopened last week after two years of reconstruction. More than 500 people, including children, were on the bridge when it collapsed. Gujarat authorites have initiated a criminal case against a private company that carried out work on the reconstruction.
Putin Sends Condolences to India's President, Prime Minister Over Gujarat Bridge Collapse

05:58 GMT 31.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the tragic consequences of the bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"Dear Madam President, dear Mr Prime Minister, please accept my most sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat. Please convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as the wishes of a speedy recovery to all those affected by this disaster," the telegram, published on the Kremlin's website, read.
A colonial-era bridge in the Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, reportedly killing over 140 people. At least 19 people are said to have been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. So far, 177 people have been rescued, but the search operation is still underway.
The bridge was reopened last week after two years of reconstruction. More than 500 people, including children, were on the bridge when it collapsed. Gujarat authorites have initiated a criminal case against a private company that carried out work on the reconstruction.
