Over 140 Reportedly Dead After Suspension Bridge Collapses in India
Over 140 Reportedly Dead After Suspension Bridge Collapses in India
A cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state - just days after it had reopened after years of reconstruction.
The death toll from the collapse of a colonial-era suspension bridge in India's western state of Gujarat has surpassed 140, local media reported on Monday. At least 19 people have been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. So far, 177 people have been rescued, and the search operation continues. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has said that the state authorities initiated a criminal case against a private company that carried out work on the bridge's reconstruction.The bridge, built over 140 years ago at the Machhu dam in the city of Morbi, was closed for the past two years and reopened after reconstruction on Wednesday. More than 500 people, including children, were on the bridge when it collapsed on Sunday.
Over 140 Reportedly Dead After Suspension Bridge Collapses in India
03:57 GMT 31.10.2022 (Updated: 04:37 GMT 31.10.2022)
A cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state - just days after it had reopened after years of reconstruction.
The death toll from the collapse of a colonial-era suspension bridge in India's western state of Gujarat has surpassed 140, local media reported on Monday. At least 19 people have been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. So far, 177 people have been rescued, and the search operation continues.
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has said that the state authorities initiated a criminal case against a private company that carried out work on the bridge's reconstruction.
The bridge, built over 140 years ago at the Machhu dam in the city of Morbi, was closed for the past two years and reopened after reconstruction on Wednesday. More than 500 people, including children, were on the bridge when it collapsed on Sunday
