International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221030/cable-bridge-collapses-in-gujarat-india-reportedly-killing-40-people---video-1102849501.html
Cable Bridge Collapses in Gujarat, India, Reportedly Killing 40 People - Video
Cable Bridge Collapses in Gujarat, India, Reportedly Killing 40 People - Video
The bridge had been undergoing repair work for the past two years, and was reopened to the public on October 26 - the day of Gujarati's new year. 30.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-30T15:43+0000
2022-10-30T15:43+0000
india
bridge collapse
gujarat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102850016_79:0:563:272_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5ccbead6c70963d23bb4d33bbcdb16.png
A cable bridge collapsed in the Morbi area of Gujarat, India, just days after it had reopened, local media reports suggest. As for now, 40 people are reportedly dead as a result of the collapse, while at least 100 are believed to have fallen into the Machhu river.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in the state on the day of the incident, ordered a rescue operation. Firefighters and medics arrived at the site where the incident took place.India's President issued a statement shortly after the bridge collapse."The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succor to the victims," the president wrote in his Twitter account.
gujarat
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102850016_139:0:502:272_1920x0_80_0_0_eda8e1f352670c657762347e2eb98fb6.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bridge collapse, gujarat
bridge collapse, gujarat

Cable Bridge Collapses in Gujarat, India, Reportedly Killing 40 People - Video

15:43 GMT 30.10.2022
© Photo : ANIA screenshot of a clip featuring an aftermath of a bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi district, India.
A screenshot of a clip featuring an aftermath of a bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi district, India. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2022
© Photo : ANI
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The bridge had been undergoing repair work for the past two years, and was reopened to the public on October 26 - the day of Gujarati's new year.
A cable bridge collapsed in the Morbi area of Gujarat, India, just days after it had reopened, local media reports suggest.
As for now, 40 people are reportedly dead as a result of the collapse, while at least 100 are believed to have fallen into the Machhu river.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in the state on the day of the incident, ordered a rescue operation. Firefighters and medics arrived at the site where the incident took place.
India's President issued a statement shortly after the bridge collapse.
"The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succor to the victims," the president wrote in his Twitter account.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала