Cable Bridge Collapses in Gujarat, India, Reportedly Killing 40 People - Video

The bridge had been undergoing repair work for the past two years, and was reopened to the public on October 26 - the day of Gujarati's new year. 30.10.2022, Sputnik International

A cable bridge collapsed in the Morbi area of Gujarat, India, just days after it had reopened, local media reports suggest. As for now, 40 people are reportedly dead as a result of the collapse, while at least 100 are believed to have fallen into the Machhu river.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in the state on the day of the incident, ordered a rescue operation. Firefighters and medics arrived at the site where the incident took place.India's President issued a statement shortly after the bridge collapse."The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succor to the victims," the president wrote in his Twitter account.

