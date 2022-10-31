Photos: Hollywood Celebs Go the Extra Mile With Incredible Halloween Costumes
Halloween, the autumn festival that celebrates all things macabre and terrifying, is being celebrated around the world on Monday, but many chose to mark the holiday at get-togethers over the weekend.
Among those who wear costumes on Halloween, the skill, dedication, and attention to detail that goes into homemade costumes enjoys the highest respect. Even celebrities seem to have found the time to piece together some amazing outfits.
Kim Kardashian as Mystique from "The X-Men"
Hey Marvel 👀 pic.twitter.com/LdphNzbd2H— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2022
Kylie Jenner as Elvira
Not Kylie Jenner doing the @TheRealElvira poster I have framed in my living room … so good! https://t.co/NSqjHnypyB pic.twitter.com/Zh6qnjoUP0— Brian Particelli (@BrianParticelli) October 31, 2022
Kylie Jenner again, as Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 film
kylie jenner as the bride of frankenstein pic.twitter.com/HT4bH23vom— chiara 💒 (@churchofysl) October 29, 2022
Frankie Jonas as his brother Joe Jonas and Anna Olson as Taylor Swift
nailed it @FrankieJonas @lovelyanna0 pic.twitter.com/3mC89z0kIx— Jonas Brothers Updates 🌟 (@JonasBrosBros) October 30, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo as Betty Boop
Olivia Rodrigo dresses up as Betty Boop for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/XkPR8MBfY9— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2022
Lizzo as Marge Simpson from “The Simpsons”
I AM HIM - MARGE HIMPSON @TheSimpsons 🍩 pic.twitter.com/tJUofsVpGx— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 29, 2022
Diddy as The Joker from "Batman"
Diddy runs into Tyler the Creator as The Joker for Halloween 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jy5iz7AlTK— Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 30, 2022
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch as the Sanderson Sisters from the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus”
we had to. pic.twitter.com/nAE8rFVJj9— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 30, 2022
Janelle Monae as Diva Plavalaguna from the 1997 film “The Fifth Element”
One thing Janelle Monae will do is eat a Halloween costume UP! pic.twitter.com/xpD3guDkew— the writer formely known as LEX (@iamlexstylz) October 30, 2022
Halloween revelers had better step their game up if they want to outdo these celebs!