Photos: Hollywood Celebs Go the Extra Mile With Incredible Halloween Costumes

Photos: Hollywood Celebs Go the Extra Mile With Incredible Halloween Costumes

Halloween, the autumn festival that celebrates all things macabre and terrifying, is being celebrated around the world on Monday, but many chose to mark the... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

Among those who wear costumes on Halloween, the skill, dedication, and attention to detail that goes into homemade costumes enjoys the highest respect. Even celebrities seem to have found the time to piece together some amazing outfits.Kim Kardashian as Mystique from "The X-Men"Kylie Jenner as ElviraKylie Jenner again, as Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 filmFrankie Jonas as his brother Joe Jonas and Anna Olson as Taylor SwiftOlivia Rodrigo as Betty BoopLizzo as Marge Simpson from “The Simpsons”Diddy as The Joker from "Batman"Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch as the Sanderson Sisters from the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus”Janelle Monae as Diva Plavalaguna from the 1997 film “The Fifth Element”Halloween revelers had better step their game up if they want to outdo these celebs!

