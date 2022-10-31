https://sputniknews.com/20221031/four-russian-women-who-died-in-seoul-stampede-to-be-delivered-to-russia-by-ferry--official-1102855109.html

Four Russian Women Who Died in Seoul Stampede to Be Delivered to Russia by Ferry -Official

Four Russian Women Who Died in Seoul Stampede to Be Delivered to Russia by Ferry -Official

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The bodies of four Russian women who died in the stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon nightlife district... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-31T02:32+0000

2022-10-31T02:32+0000

2022-10-31T02:31+0000

world

south korea

asia & pacific

seoul

crush

overcrowding

halloween

stampede

russian national

death toll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102834150_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_05751a3de0c06e05bf819681b1567887.jpg

"All four Russian women will be delivered (by ferry) through Primorye. It is not yet known when. We talked to the Korean consulate. They expressed their readiness to help relatives with visas and ferry tickets. But it turned out that the relatives, close ones, are in Korea, so there was no such need," Brovarets said.He added that two of the four Russian women who died in Seoul were from Primorsky Territory, while the other two were from St. Petersburg and Krasnoyarsk.The Saturday stampede in Seoul's district of Itaewon resulted in the death of at least 153 people and injured 103 others, becoming the deadliest crowd crush in South Korean history.A mourning period has been implemented until November 5, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced on Saturday.Officials earlier detailed that among the dead were 19 foreigners from Norway, Uzbekistan, China and Iran, adding that the majority of the victims were in their late teens and 20s.At least 151 killed, 82 injured - 19 foreigners killed in stampede - Victims were in their late teens and 20s.

south korea

seoul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korea, asia & pacific, seoul, crush, overcrowding, halloween, stampede, russian national, death toll