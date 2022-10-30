International
Death Toll From Blasts in Somalia’s Capital Rises to 100, Over 300 Injured
Death Toll From Blasts in Somalia’s Capital Rises to 100, Over 300 Injured
The death toll from two car explosions in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, has risen to 100, while over 300 others were injured, President... 30.10.2022
The blasts occurred on Saturday, at the Sobe junction in Mogadishu, near the education ministry. The site was the same junction that saw an al-Shabab* truck bombing in 2017 that killed over 500 people.President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the site of the terror attack and vowed to defeat the "radical group" responsible for the explosions.According to Mohamud, the death toll from the blasts stands at 100, while more than 300 people were injured. The number of fatalities is likely to rise.The blast came the same day that the Somali president, prime minister and various senior officials had gathered to discuss efforts to combat the al Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabab group.*is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
04:12 GMT 30.10.2022 (Updated: 04:15 GMT 30.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Farah Abdi WarsamehPeople observe a destroyed building and vehicles at the scene of a two car bombs attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday Oct. 29, 2022. Two car bombs exploded Saturday at a busy junction in Somalia's capital near key government offices, leaving "scores of civilian casualties," police told state media.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from two car explosions in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, has risen to 100, while over 300 others were injured, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday.
The blasts occurred on Saturday, at the Sobe junction in Mogadishu, near the education ministry. The site was the same junction that saw an al-Shabab* truck bombing in 2017 that killed over 500 people.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the site of the terror attack and vowed to defeat the "radical group" responsible for the explosions.
According to Mohamud, the death toll from the blasts stands at 100, while more than 300 people were injured. The number of fatalities is likely to rise.
The blast came the same day that the Somali president, prime minister and various senior officials had gathered to discuss efforts to combat the al Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabab group.
*is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
