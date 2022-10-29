https://sputniknews.com/20221029/they-are-afraid-of-a-free-society-and-a-free-people-1102814056.html
They are Afraid of a Free Society and a Free People
They are Afraid of a Free Society and a Free People
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Jerry Lee Lewis dying at eighty-seven, and Kanye West reinstated to Twitter.
They are Afraid of a Free Society and a Free People
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Jerry Lee Lewis dying at eighty-seven, and Kanye West reinstated to Twitter.
Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Paypal, Questioning Elections, and Misinformation DefinedTodd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Terrorists at the Border, Biden Can't Hide from the New CBP Numbers, and Easy to Follow Steps by Social MediaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about threats on social media, fringe viewpoints, and Twitter leadership fired. Carter talked about the official takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk and how billionaires are seen by average-income citizens. Carter spoke about Tulsi Gabbard and Paypal has confirmed fines for falsehoods.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about the intelligence network of illegal immigration, the new crop of Republican candidates, and DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas. Todd discussed the record number of individuals apprehended at the Southern border and the mainstream media ignoring the new CBP numbers. Todd commented on the Republican candidates expected to win their races and Todd's opinion on what action will be taken to address illegal immigration.
They are Afraid of a Free Society and a Free People
07:32 GMT 29.10.2022
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Jerry Lee Lewis dying at eighty-seven, and Kanye West reinstated to Twitter.
Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Paypal, Questioning Elections, and Misinformation Defined
Todd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Terrorists at the Border, Biden Can't Hide from the New CBP Numbers, and Easy to Follow Steps by Social Media
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about threats on social media, fringe viewpoints, and Twitter leadership fired. Carter talked about the official takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk and how billionaires are seen by average-income citizens. Carter spoke about Tulsi Gabbard and Paypal has confirmed fines for falsehoods.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about the intelligence network of illegal immigration, the new crop of Republican candidates, and DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas. Todd discussed the record number of individuals apprehended at the Southern border and the mainstream media ignoring the new CBP numbers. Todd commented on the Republican candidates expected to win their races and Todd's opinion on what action will be taken to address illegal immigration.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik