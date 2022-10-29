International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputniknews.com/20221029/musk-ushers-in-new-era-for-twitter-what-is-next---1102815079.html
Musk Ushers in New Era for Twitter: What is Next?
Musk Ushers in New Era for Twitter: What is Next?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Elon Musk ushering in a new... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-29T07:34+0000
2022-10-29T12:34+0000
fault lines
radio
sputnik news
elon musk
twitter
2022 midterms
inflation
brazil
elections
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102814931_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ce4b03961cc411bec2eae6f21a213a2f.png
Musk ushers in new era for Twitter: what is next?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Elon Musk ushering in a new era for the social media platform Twitter.
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst andJulio Rivera - Editorial Director at the Reactionary TimesSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media.In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the strike that has taken France by storm and the political instability the country is undergoing.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by the editorial director of the Reactionary Times Julio Rivera to discuss Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to discuss the latest inflation numbers and economic climate of the US ahead of the midterm elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
brazil
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102814931_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7877547eb71643261a02539d8fa82e81.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, sputnik news, elon musk, twitter, 2022 midterms, inflation, brazil, elections, france, france, strikes, аудио
radio, sputnik news, elon musk, twitter, 2022 midterms, inflation, brazil, elections, france, france, strikes, аудио

Musk Ushers in New Era for Twitter: What is Next?

07:34 GMT 29.10.2022 (Updated: 12:34 GMT 29.10.2022)
Fault Lines
Musk ushers in new era for Twitter: what is next?
Subscribe
International
India
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Elon Musk ushering in a new era for the social media platform Twitter.
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst and
Julio Rivera - Editorial Director at the Reactionary Times
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media.
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the strike that has taken France by storm and the political instability the country is undergoing.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by the editorial director of the Reactionary Times Julio Rivera to discuss Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.
In the third hour, the hosts were joined by attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to discuss the latest inflation numbers and economic climate of the US ahead of the midterm elections.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала