Musk Ushers in New Era for Twitter: What is Next?
Musk ushers in new era for Twitter: what is next?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Elon Musk ushering in a new era for the social media platform Twitter.
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst andJulio Rivera - Editorial Director at the Reactionary TimesSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media.In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the strike that has taken France by storm and the political instability the country is undergoing.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by the editorial director of the Reactionary Times Julio Rivera to discuss Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to discuss the latest inflation numbers and economic climate of the US ahead of the midterm elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Musk Ushers in New Era for Twitter: What is Next?
07:34 GMT 29.10.2022 (Updated: 12:34 GMT 29.10.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Elon Musk ushering in a new era for the social media platform Twitter.
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst and
Julio Rivera - Editorial Director at the Reactionary Times
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media.
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the strike that has taken France by storm and the political instability the country is undergoing.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by the editorial director of the Reactionary Times Julio Rivera to discuss Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.
In the third hour, the hosts were joined by attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to discuss the latest inflation numbers and economic climate of the US ahead of the midterm elections.
